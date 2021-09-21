Derek Leicht loves a challenge.
And, in the world of high school cross country, you can’t find a much bigger challenge than the Heartland Classic.
Leicht, a senior, ran a 15:37.3 to become the first Dubuque Hempstead runner to win the prestigious race hosted by Central College at the A.N. Kuyper Athletics Complex in Pella, Iowa. The varsity boys race included 300 runners from 42 of the best high school teams in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri and Nebraska.
Millard West of Nebraska won the team title with 65 points, 33 points ahead of runner-up Sioux City North, while Hempstead took sixth with 284 points.
“It’s super cool just to run with all of those guys who are some of the best in their states, because we all like to push each other to run a fast race,” Leicht said. “It can be a little intimidating, because it is a lot of the best of the best there. But I usually get excited for that. It brings out the best in me when I face that kind of competition.”
Leicht ran the eighth-fastest time in the history of the Heartland Classic and the fourth-fastest time in Hempstead cross country history. He finished 3.1 seconds ahead of runner-up Alex McKane, of Iowa City West. Millard West’s Sam Kirchner finished third, just .4 seconds behind McKane.
Leicht stuck to his strategy throughout the 5K race. He remained with the lead pack until the final 300 yards, then used his kick to hold off McKane and Kirchner.
“What makes Derek special is he keeps himself so sharp throughout a race,” Hempstead coach Chris Burke said. “He makes strategic decisions based on the competition, rather than reacting to the field. He’s able to plan ahead and execute a strategy he sets for himself.”
Leicht has plenty of high school cross country experience to develop a game plan. He cracked the powerhouse Mustangs’ varsity lineup as a freshman and has qualified for the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge in each of the past three seasons.
Leicht ran a 16:35.8 to finish 25th overall at state as a junior after placing 100th in 17:14.5 as a sophomore and 106th in 17:59.4 as a freshman. He entered this week as the No. 6-ranked runner in Class 4A, but that will surely improve when the Iowa Association of Track Coaches releases its new poll this week.
“It’s a huge confidence booster to win a race like the Heartland,” Leicht said. “I didn’t necessarily know I could do that, but now I have a better idea of what I’m capable of doing. It’s great motivation for the rest of the season.
“I know all of the other top runners in the (Mississippi Valley) Conference are going to be gunning for me now, and that gets me excited. I know I’m going to have to keep pushing myself to stay up there, especially because a lot of the top runners in the state are pretty close in terms of times.”
Burke believes the experience at the Heartland will benefit not only Leicht but the rest of the Mustangs. Johnathan O’Brien took 36th in 16:36.5, followed by John Maloney in 16:51.0 for 49th, Caleb Kass in 16:59.9 for 68th, Marcus Leitzen in 17:50.3 for 130th, Kyle Duehr in 18:04.5 for 150th and Justin Mootz in 18:44.9 for 196th.
“The environment that meet carries with it is something to behold, even to be a spectator there,” Burke said. “It’s the kind of meet most people would love to be a part of. To be in a field of that size, a field that has so much depth and talent and commitment and is that well-coached, it sets the bar for everybody. It heightens your awareness, it heightens your performance and it helps guys to find that ceiling they never thought existed and motivates them to hopefully crash through that ceiling.”
Leicht and the Mustangs will have their only opportunity to run in front of their home spectators on Thursday, when Dubuque Senior hosts the Jim Boughton Invitational at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. The 10-team field also includes Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque.
“It kind of stinks that we only have one home meet this year, especially after having three last year,” Leicht said. “But we’re still excited to run at home and show what Dubuque runners can do. It should be a lot of fun.”