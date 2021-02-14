Vanessa Eniola sank a 3-pointer with 10 seconds to play and finished with 18 points as Dubuque beat Luther, 69-67, on Saturday in Decorah, Iowa.
Eniola finished with a team-high 18 points as the Spartans (5-4 ,4-1 American Rivers Conference) pulled out a win in a game that featured 14 lead changes and 10 ties.
Alli Bailey added 12 points and Tabria Thomas and Kathleen Mathias had 11 apiece.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dyersville Beckman 45, South Winneshiek 9 — At Dyersville, Iowa: The Trailblazers used a big first half to take a commanding 41-2 lead at halftime and moved to 11-10 entering Tuesday’s regional quarterfinal at Cascade.
Davenport Assumption 50, Maquoketa 37 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals ended their season at 10-12 in a Class 3A Region 7 quarterfinal loss.
Galena 54, Polo 39 — At Galena, Ill.: The Pirates broke the game open in the second half to move to 3-0. Corrina Noble led Galena with 22 points.
Fennimore 54, Riverdale 38 — At Fennimore, Wis.: The Golden Eagles pulled away from Riverdale to win their Division 4 region. They advanced to Thursday’s sectionals against an opponent to be determined.
Black Hawk 68, Shullsburg 40 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The Miners ended their season at 18-7 following the Division 5 regional final loss.
Prairie du Chien 52, New Glarus 32 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks (17-2) move on to Thursday’s sectionals with a lopsided victory.
Mineral Point 60, Potosi/Cassville 41 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The Pointers advance to sectional play on Thursday with a rout of Potosi/Cassville.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Scales Mound 58, Polo 25 — At Polo, Ill.: The Hornets jumped out to a 28-6 lead after one quarter and led by 35 at halftime as a strong defensive effort downed the Marcos.
Potosi 65, Shullsburg 61 — At Potosi, Wis.: Gavin Wunderlin scored a game-high 19 points as the Chieftains grinded out a victory. Brendan Kudronowicz led Shullsburg with 14 points.
Lena-Winslow 71, River Ridge 31 — At Hanover, Ill.: Caden Albrecht scored 18 points to lead River Ridge, but the Wildcats dropped to 0-3.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Duhawks split — At Waverly, Iowa: Former Hempstead state champion Joe Pins earned a decision at 133 for Wartburg as the Knights handled Loras, 28-5. Aiden Evans, Daniel Ruiz, Shane Liegel, Brady Vogel and Wyatt Wriedt all earned pins as the Duhawks defeated Nebraska Wesleyan, 47-3.
Spartans split — At Chlapaty Wellness Center: Liam Corbett, Pilo Perez and Robert Melise earned falls in as Dubuque routed Buena Vista, 41-3. They also fell to No. 14-ranked Coe, 25-12.