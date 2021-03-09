For much of the season, Tiana Timpe has been the focus for the Stockton girls basketball team.
On Monday, it was Brynn Haas’ time to shine.
The junior forward erupted for 25 points on 12 made field goals, and the Blackhawks routed Milledgeville, 66-27, on Monday night in Stockton, Ill.
Stockton (13-1, 9-0 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference) surged to an 11-point halftime lead before extending it even further in the second half.
Timpe chipped in 14 points.
East Dubuque 46, Dakota 43 — At Dakota, Ill.: The Warriors jumped out to a 10-point halftime lead and were able to withstand Dakota’s second-half comeback attempt. Anna Berryman led East Dubuque with 17 points.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Clarke 13-0, 3-3 — At. Sterling, Kan.: Sydney Tigges, Amber Boeckenstedt, Tori Litchkey and Lily King had two hits apiece and Lydia Gratz threw six strong innings as the Pride rolled in Game 1. Tigges had two more knocks in the second game, but Clarke (6-6) was held scoreless.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
William Penn 3, Clarke 1 — At Kehl Center: Mike Jenkins had 11 kills while Nick Palatine had 14 digs to pace Clarke (4-12), but William Penn handled the Pride, 22-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-18, in four sets.