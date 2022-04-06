Noah Carter plans to find a new basketball home in the coming weeks.
The former Dubuque Senior all-state basketball player told multiple media outlets he plans to visit Virginia Tech, Missouri, Marquette, Arkansas and Florida this spring.
The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 15 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in helping the University of Northern Iowa win the Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship this season and earn a berth in the National Invitation Tournament. The Panthers finished 20-12 overall and 14-4 in the MVC.
Considered one of the top prospects in the NCAA Division I transfer portal, he earned second-team all-conference accolades this season. Carter averaged 4.3 points and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman in 2019-20 and 11.2 points and 5.7 rebounds in 2020-21.
He has two seasons of eligibility remaining and can play immediately.
“I really want the right feel compared to what I’m going to see,” Carter told 247Sports.com. “Just whatever feels correct. I want to feel a family atmosphere, a good school, a good area, and a place where I can see myself growing and succeeding over the next two years.”
Jensen takes 2nd at Indiana State — Anna Jensen posted the best finish of her collegiate career this weekend to lead the University of Northern Iowa women’s golf team to a fifth-place finish at the Indiana State University Invitational.
Jensen, a sophomore who prepped at Dubuque Wahlert, carded a 78 and 73 for a final of 151 to finish just one stroke behind champion Isabelle Maleki, of the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay in the two-day event that finished Monday. Jensen tied Illinois-Chicago’s Megan Tang for second place at 7-over-par at the Country Club of Terre Haute.
Jensen sat in 10th place after the first day of the tournament.
A two-time Iowa Class 3A state runner-up at Wahlert, she did not see action as a freshman at UNI. Her best finish prior to this weekend came in September, when she tied for 16th at the Jackrabbit Invitational.
Parker’s record leads to honors —Loras College senior Kassie Parker, a former Clayton Ridge prep, earned the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week award on Monday and the USTFCCCA National Athlete of the Week honor on Tuesday after she shattered the 19-year-old NCAA Division III all-time 10,000-meter run record on Friday at the Stanford University Invitational. The only DIII runner in the event, Parker ran 33:03.61 to break the previous record by 18 seconds and improve her school record time and personal best by 1:16. She finished fourth overall. Loras is ranked fourth in the latest NCAA Division III poll.
Duhawks sweep softball honors — The A-R-C named Loras’ Ashlynn Hemm, a freshman from Port Byron, Ill., as its softball pitcher of the week after earning two wins in a doubleheader sweep of Simpson on Sunday. She pitched 10 innings, struck out 14 and allowed five hits while improving to 12-0. The No. 22-ranked Duhawks improved to 15-1 overall, 2-0 in the A-R-C.
Loras’ Jadyn Anderson, a junior from St. Ansgar, Iowa, earned the position player of the week award after going 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in the sweep of Simpson. She also doubled and scored twice.
Linkenheld takes honor — Loras College’s Tommy Linkenheld, a senior from Belvidere, Ill., won the A-R-C men’s tennis player of the week award after winning at No. 1 doubles and No. 3 singles in a 7-2 dual victory over Dubuque on Wednesday. Loras is 9-6 overall and 3-1 in the A-R-C.
Jasa runs with Division I stars —Loras’ Mike Jasa, a junior from Fairfax, Iowa, landed the A-R-C men’s track athlete of the week award after his performance at the Stanford Invitational. The junior opened his outdoor season competing among a Division I field in the 800-meter run. He finished 11th overall in 1:51.58 and now leads the A-R-C in the event and ranks third on the Division III qualifying list. Loras is ranked 19th in the latest NCAA Division III poll.
UD’s Wilder dominant in throws — The A-R-C honored the University of Dubuque’s Kaitlyn Wilder, a sophomore from Dunkerton, Iowa, as the women’s field performer of the week following a stellar meet at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. She threw 14.12 meters in the shotput, placing second out of 34 and 1.25 inches behind first place. In the discus, Wilder took the title in a 32-field event with a toss of 43.63 meters. In the weight throw, she finished first out of 41 athletes with a throw of 53.88 meters, 12 feet ahead of second place. She leads the A-R-C in all three events and ranks in the top three nationally.
Mohoney collects CCIW honor — Loras’ Patrick Mahoney, a senior middle blocker from Oak Lawn, Ill., earned recognition from the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin as the Defensive Player of the Week. He totaled five blocks, along with five digs, 11 kills and a .688 hitting percentage in a win over No. 6 North Central and finished the regular season with four blocks at No. 2-ranked Carthage College on Saturday. The Duhawks open CCIW tournament play tonight against North Central.
Duhawks baseball team ranked again — For the fourth consecutive week, Loras appeared in the D3baseball.com rankings. The No. 18-ranked Duhawks won four times last week to improve to 21-3, 5-3 A-R-C and are the lone A-R-C team in the top 25. They are scheduled to make their home debut at 6 p.m. tonight at Petrakis Park against Central College.