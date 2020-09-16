The course may have been playing tough, but Tim Casey and Dubuque Senior battled through to stay in title contention.
Casey led the Rams with an 84 in sixth place, helping Senior finish third overall with a 351 after the first round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional meet on Tuesday at Finkbine Golf Course in Iowa City.
“I thought it was a tough day, and the course was playing tough,” Rams coach Tim Felderman said. “The greens were really playing fast. Overall the kids are not too excited about how they played, but it’s still nice to finish third out of the seven teams.”
Cedar Rapids Kennedy leads the pack with a 335, with Cedar Rapids Xavier just a stroke behind. Following Senior, Dubuque Hempstead rests in fourth place with a 363, and was led by sophomore Wil Sigwarth shooting an 83 to place fifth.
“I’m really happy for Wil shooting an 83 on a tough day,” Hempstead coach Chad Parkin said. “To be in fifth in this division, that’s really good. Sitting in fourth as a team, we’ll take that for now. We were hoping to shoot a little better than we did, but we had some younger guys play pretty well.”
Casey led a strong Rams effort that saw three players place inside the top 10, as Nate Obbink finished ninth and Aidan Obermueller was 10th, both scoring 86s. Brady Davis rounded out Senior’s score in 28th with a 95.
“He’s been playing well,” Felderman said of Casey. “He had our best score today and he’s been very consistent for us. He didn’t play the greatest today, but he still got sixth. That puts him in pretty good shape for Round 2.”
Behind Sigwarth, Hempstead’s Nate Kaesbauer came in 12th place with an 87. Freshman Cole Ramler fired a 90 to sit in 16th place, and Nolan Schroeder capped the Mustangs’ score in 32nd with a 103.
Dubuque Wahlert and Western Dubuque played the first round of the Mississippi Divisional in Cedar Falls on Monday.
The final divisional rounds will both be held on Monday, Sept. 28, with the Mississippi at Thunder Hills Country Club in Peosta and the Valley at The Meadows in Asbury.
“It will be nice to stay in Dubuque, and especially not have to leave so early and hit the road,” Felderman said. “It will be nice to sleep in a little bit and be refreshed and ready to play.”