Dubuque schools dominated the all-Mississippi Valley Conference cross country teams released today.
Hempstead girls coach Sharon Klein and boys coach Chris Burke fronted the staffs of the year in the Valley Division, while sophomore Julia Klein earned the Valley Division girls athlete of the year award.
The Hempstead and Senior girls combined for six of the seven spots on the Valley Division first team and five of the seven spots on the second team, while Hempstead accounted for four of the seven spots on the boys first team. In all, Dubuque runners claimed 12 first-team honors, 11 second-team honors and six honorable mention selections. The first, second and honorable mention teams listed only seven runners in each division.
The Valley girls first team included Hempstead’s Gehl, sophomore Keelee Leitzen, junior Brooke O’Brien and freshman Evie Henneberry, as well as Senior sophomore Leah Klapatauskas and junior Georgia Harms. Hempstead senior Derek Leicht, sophomore John Maloney, senior Johnathan
O’Brien and senior Brady Blean earned first-team Valley Division honors on the boys side.
Western Dubuque landed a pair of first-team honors in the Mississippi Division. Senior Eli Naumann made the boys squad, while sophomore Alyssa Klein earned the honor on the girls squad.
The Valley girls second team featured Senior freshmen Emily Gorton and Claire Hoyer and sophomore Kaitlyn Miller, as well as Hempstead juniors Natalie Schlichte and Maddie Digman. On the boys side, Hempstead senior Marcus Leitzen and Senior junior Robert Howes and senior Cole Oftedahl collected second-team honors.
Western Dubuque senior Lilly Boge and Wahlert senior Ellie Meyer earned girls second-team accolades in the Mississippi Division, while Wahlert senior Carter Hancock earned second-team honors on the boys team.
The honorable mention recipients included Hempstead’s Ellie Hermiston, Sophia Dallal and Justin Mootz; Senior’s Jayda Gooch; Wahlert’s Ellen Kirby and Western Dubuque’s Isaiah Hammerand.