PEOSTA, Iowa — The Chicago White Sox selected University of Mississippi junior and former Western Dubuque all-stater Calvin Harris in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the Major League Baseball Draft this afternoon.
The 6-foot, 215-pound left-handed hitting catcher became the fourth tri-state native drafted in the past three seasons.
The Texas Rangers selected Dubuque Wahlert outfielder Tommy Specht in the sixth round, 169th overall, last summer, one year after taking Wahlert catcher Ian Moller in the fourth round, 103rd overall. Also in 2021, Cuba City, Wis., relief pitcher Theo Denlinger went in the seventh round, 215th overall, to the White Sox, who dealt him to the Boston Red Sox in January.
Prior to Moller, the last Dubuque County player selected was Cascade, Iowa, pitcher Colin Rea by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round of the 2011 MLB Draft. He currently pitches for the Milwaukee Brewers.
Two of Harris’ teammates at Ole Miss heard their names called in the first two rounds on Sunday. The White Sox selected shortstop Jacob Gonzalez with the 15th overall pick, and the Miami Marlins took outfielder Kemp Alderman at No. 47.
Harris entered the draft as the No. 133 overall player available, the No. 8 catcher and the No. 5 college-trained catcher, according to MLB.com. He took over the full-time catching responsibilities this spring after the Kansas City Royals selected Hayden Dunhurst in the sixth round last summer.
In the past decade, seven Ole Miss catchers have been selected in the MLB Draft.
Harris batted .321 and led Ole Miss with 52 runs scored in 54 games this spring. He posted a slugging percentage of .579 with 121 total bases, 12 home runs, 67 hits, 14 doubles, two triples and 46 RBIs — all of which finished top-three on the team.
The highlight of Harris’ season came May 6 at Missouri, when he went 4-for-6 with four home runs and 10 RBIs to set single-game program records for home runs and total bases and tied the mark for RBIs. He became the first SEC player ever to hit four home runs in a conference game and just the third to hit four home runs ever en route to being named SEC Co-Player of the Week and winning the Dick Howser Trophy National Hitter of the Week and the Golden Spikes Performance of the Week awards.
“Calvin is going to be some minor league manager’s dream very soon, just because he’s so low maintenance and all he wants to do is work,” said Ole Miss assistant coach Mike Clement, a native of Marshalltown, Iowa. “He’s a laser-focused kid, an incredible teammate and an extremely hard worker.
“We have incredible facilities here at Ole Miss, and there were times we had to tell him, ‘Get out of here,’ because he was a huge piece of our offense and we didn’t want him to get run down. He’d go sit in the hot or cold tubs for a while, and I’m pretty sure he was just waiting for the coaches to leave so he could hop back in the cage to hit. The kid never left our facility for three years.”