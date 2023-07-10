Mississippi Baseball
The Chicago White Sox selected Ole Miss catcher and Western Dubuque graduate Calvin Harris in the fourth round of the MLB Draft.

 Doug Murray The Associated Press

PEOSTA, Iowa — The Chicago White Sox selected University of Mississippi junior and former Western Dubuque all-stater Calvin Harris in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the Major League Baseball Draft this afternoon.

The 6-foot, 215-pound left-handed hitting catcher became the fourth tri-state native drafted in the past three seasons.

