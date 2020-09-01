Corinne Meier is ready to be a leader.
Every time it was needed for Iowa Class 5A No. 9-ranked Dubuque Hempstead on Tuesday night in a heated battle with city rival Dubuque Senior, the 6-foot-1 outside hitter came up aces.
Meier led the charge with 22 kills — with many in key moments — as Ashley Glennon added 14 more, and Morgan Hawkins chipped in 42 assists while Grace Daack had 34 digs as the Mustangs battled their way past the Rams, 21-25, 25-20, 26-24, 25-19 at Nora Gymnasium.
“I try to stay positive and cheer people on,” Meier said. “When I was a freshman on varsity, I had a lot of fears and those upperclassmen helped me. Now I’m in that position and I try to keep everyone up and pumped. Get them excited and know we can do it.”
Meier’s been filling the role beautifully so far, as the Mustangs (5-0-1) still hold a goose egg in the loss column.
“She’s been amazing at the net, but she’s been even more amazing as a leader on the team,” Hempstead coach Jacque Arensdorf said. “I tell her all the time that she’s not just a heavy arm, she leads and the team follows. She’s been outstanding this year both mentally and physically.”
Brooke Healey led Senior (3-2) with nine kills, and Katelyn Kitchen added eight. Emma Link delivered 39 digs, while Katelyn Egan added 16 assists.
“I was really proud of the way the girls came out and fought,” Rams first-year coach Haley Zenner said. “I thought we had really good energy the first match, but the second match started a little slow. We just went into spurts and we really needed to eliminate those against a good team like Hempstead.”
The Rams were clicking from the first serve, bursting to a 3-0 lead in the opening set before Hempstead settled down and the teams traded points. Kitchen nailed a drop shot, then Payton Kizer’s ace serve provided the spark in a 10-3 scoring spurt for the Rams that pushed the lead to 19-11 as Hempstead continued to struggle with communication.
“I was really impressed with Senior,” Arensdorf said. “We had some errors in the beginning of the first game and realized quickly that we were going to have to earn it. We had to clean up our game. They needed to rise to the occasion and it was exciting as the first intracity match of the year, so nerves may have got to them a little bit. I think they realized that working as a team will get them through it.”
Egan’s drop shot extended Senior’s advantage to 21-12, but the Mustangs finally cleaned things up and went on a 9-2 run to pull within 23-21. Kitchen delivered a pair of back-to-back kills to seal the Rams’ win, but the momentum was already beginning to turn entering the second set.
“We weren’t playing to the best of our abilities, and there were highs and lows,” said Meier, who averages 4.4 kills per set. “We had to regroup as a team and that was pretty awesome. We had to pick ourselves back up and make it happen.”
The second set saw the Mustangs come out hot, aided by a pretty drop shot and then a strong swing by Meier. But this time it was the Rams with the rally, as an ace by Kitchen pushed Senior’s lead to 15-11.
Hempstead maintained its composure, as Meier and Becca Lockwood combined on a pair of kills before Lockwood’s back-to-back blocks stymied the Rams. The senior middle hitter then polished off the win with a kill to tie the match at 1-1.
The third set was an epic battle, as the Mustangs took the early advantage behind a trio of big hits from Meier for a 10-7 lead. At that point, the Rams began to make unforced errors as it allowed Hempstead to push to a 20-12 lead, but Senior wouldn’t fold by a long shot.
“We just needed to relax a little bit and fight back,” Zenner said. “They’re really good fighters and work hard every day. They showed their resiliency out there and made a ball game out of it. Just one little play where the ball goes one inch out instead of one inch in, and that can end it. Really proud of how they battled back.”
Senior slowly chipped away at the lead, and Kitchen’s pretty drop shot that cut the deficit to 22-18 brought Rams fans to their feet and making noise, well aware things were heating up. Meier continued willing Hempstead with her strong shots and had the Rams on the brink at 24-20, but Senior answered with a 4-0 run to knot it up.
In a pivotal moment in the contest, the Mustangs didn’t blink. After a timeout, Leah Moeller powered down a kill and then Hempstead took a 2-1 lead in the match when Olivia Baxter’s shot went too long for the Rams.
“We just had to realize that we were still in control,” Meier said. “We were the ones that were in control that set. We had to do our best and get those kills.”
The final set was more of the same. The Mustangs took the lead, then Senior rallied back with a 6-0 run to retake the advantage. Daack delivered consecutive aces to give the Mustangs breathing room, and behind Meier’s powerful swings finished off the victory.
But it was far from easy.
“It was definitely a rollercoaster,” Meier said. “The highs were great, and the lows were tough. But you fight through it. That’s kind of intracity volleyball.”