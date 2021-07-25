BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
Tim O’Connell delivered the ride of a lifetime last weekend to fulfill a long-time goal.
The bareback bronco rider from Zwingle, Iowa, posted a 93.5-point ride aboard Xplosive Skies last Sunday to win a title in the prestigious Calgary Stampede for the first time in a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association career that includes three world championships.
He edged Caleb Bennett, of Corvallis, Mont., by a full point for the championship.
“This was on my bucket list,” O’Connell told ProRodeo.com after earning $50,000 for winning the Calgary Stampede. “This is a world-renowned rodeo. This means more than the money.
“This horse does most of the work. I watched this horse win a round at the (National Finals Rodeo in 2020) and knew this was the one to have. I’ve had this one before, but he slipped, and I still had an 86. He kicked hard and his feet come at you quick, so you have to get back down. This means a lot with momentum working toward the end goal.”
O’Connell came half a point shy of matching the highest score in ProRodeo history. Five riders, including O’Connell, have recorded 94s on the circuit.
His first 94-point ride came aboard Northcott Macza’s Stevie Knicks in 2020 at San Angelo, Texas. He matched that score April 3 while riding Frontier Rodeo’s Gun Fire in Weatherford, Texas.
O’Connell last qualified for the Calgary Stampede finals six years ago, when he withdrew because of a broken hand.
“This was the first final four I’ve made since then, so I was 100% nervous,” O’Connell said. “The level of riders and horses in that round, anything can happen.”
O’Connell won the Calgary Stampede despite a rib injury.
“I’m more banged up than usual,” O’Connell said. “I took a rigging to my ribs a few weeks ago, but I’m going to fight through it. I’ve never had a rib injury before, but I’ll have to suck it up.”
O’Connell leads the bareback riding world standings with $137,725.83. Tilden Hooper, of Carthage, Texas, ranks second with $115,175.42.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN NATIVE TO PARALYMPICS
Joe Delagrave, a wheelchair rugby player from Prairie du Chien, Wis., will represent the United States at the Paralympic Games from Aug. 24 through Sept. 5 in Tokyo. He will be competing in the Paralympics for the second time and the first since winning a bronze medal at the 2012 London Games.
Delagrave helped the USA Wheelchair Rugby team win the gold medal in the Parapan American Games to qualify for the Paralympics. The Americans defeated Canada, 58-47, in Lima, Peru, for the title.
The top scorers for the U.S. were Chuck Aoki with 18, Josh Wheeler with 14 and Delagrave with 11. Delagrave has played for the national team for 11 seasons.
Delagrave works as a motivational speaker and discusses how his paralysis changed his life and his struggles to overcome his injury.
LOCAL HIGH SCHOOLS RANKED BY NISCA
The National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association recently listed three Dubuque programs in its final rankings for the 2020-21 season.
Dubuque Wahlert earned the No. 3 spot in the Girls Independent category for schools with enrollments between 1 and 900. Dubuque Hempstead landed at No. 13 in the Boys Public category for schools with enrollments between 1,401 and 1,900. And Dubuque Senior earned the No. 14 spot in the Girls Public category for schools with enrollments between 1,401 and 1,900.
MAQUOKETA, BECKMAN HEAD TO RIVER VALLEY CONFERENCE
Maquoketa and Dyersville Beckman plan to leave the WaMaC Conference and join the River Valley Conference following the 2021-22 academic year.
The Maquoketa Community School District discussed the move earlier this week in its scheduled board meeting. The district recommended the move based on average travel time and distance, travel costs, enrollment of member schools in each league, participation numbers and competition levels.
The WaMaC also includes area school West Delaware. Area schools Bellevue and Cascade currently compete in the River Valley.