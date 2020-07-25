CASCADE, Iowa -- Bryce Hoerner just wanted to put the ball in play and give his team some sort of sixth-inning spark.
Did he ever.
The veteran catcher belted a towering three-run home run to left-field to give Epworth the lead for good in the championship game of the 74th annual Cascade semi-pro baseball tournament late Friday. The Orioles never looked back in rolling to a 14-6 victory over Dyersville and their first tournament championship in 10 seasons.
“We kind of got off to a rough start, but it’s a long game and we just needed to put some runs on the board and get a little momentum going,” Hoerner said. “A couple of guys got on before me, so I was just trying to put the ball in play, honestly, because good things happen when you do. I just happened to get a barrel on it. It felt pretty awesome right off the bat.
“What a great atmosphere tonight. You couldn’t ask for any better. It makes it a lot more fun to play when both teams have a big crowd like tonight.”
Tournament MVP Johnny Blake, a recent Dubuque Senior graduate, and Brett Featherston opened the inning with base hits to set the stage for Hoerner against Dyersville starter Aaron Savary, a junior-to-be at Dubuque Wahlert who limited the Orioles to just one hit in the first five innings. Hoerner’s home run put Epworth ahead, 5-4. Later in the inning, a run scored when Mike Brown reached on an error, and Mitch Gansen drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to extend the lead to 7-4.
The Orioles batted around in the inning and weren’t threatened again in winning the Cascade championship for the first time in program history. They last won a tournament title in 2010 at Peosta.
“We’ve been in quite few championship games over the last 10 years, but we couldn’t quite get over the hump,” said Featherston, who went 4-for-5 with a solo home run in the top of the first and a two-run single in the eighth. “It means a lot to win one here. This and Farley and Dyersville are the three biggest tournaments that people like to play in, and you had two teams that always bring a lot of fans. It was a perfect night for baseball.”
Dyersville tied the game, 1-1, on T.J. Deardorff’s sacrifice in the bottom of the first, then took the lead with a three-run second to chase Epworth starter Davis Pasco. Aaron Savary drove in a run with an infield hit, Riley LeGrand added an RBI bloop single, and Deardorff drew a bases-loaded walk to make it 4-1.
Lucas Bixby came on in relief and shut down the Whitehawks the rest of the way. He allowed just an Austin Savary RBI single in the sixth and a solo home run by Joel Vaske in the ninth.
The right-hander from DeWitt, Iowa, and Southeastern Community College struck out seven, scattered seven hits and walked one in 7 1/3 innings of work to pick up the win.
“My M.O. is throwing strikes, and I just pounded the zone and used all of my pitches,” Bixby said. “I got some strikeouts and a few big ground balls behind me that were key. Without the defense they played behind me, it’s a totally different ballgame.
“I don’t usually come on in relief, but it felt pretty good to come in and kind of shut the door tonight.”
Epworth pulled within 4-2 in the fifth, when Gansen drove in a run with a ground out. After the sixth-inning rally, the Orioles added on in the seventh, as two runs scored when Dylan Pardoe reached on an error to make it 9-5.
They sent 10 batters to the plate during a five-run eighth that all but sealed the victory. Featherston and Pardoe contributed two-run singles, and another scored when Brown reached on an error.
David Fitzgerald, Hoerner and Pardoe each contributed a pair of hits to Epworth’s 11-hit attack in a game that ended just after midnight.
LeGrand went 4-for-5 and Austin Savary and Cole Klostermann chipped in two hits each in a nine-hit output for Dyersville, which was trying to win its second tournament of the season and its first Cascade championship since 1984. The Whitehawks won the Worthington Tournament last month.
In the consolation game, Cascade defeated Key West, 15-6.