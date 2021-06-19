Luke Lessei didn’t have a whole lot of time to celebrate a victory in his professional muay thai career.
The Dubuque native won by technical knockout in the second round of his bout Saturday against Lucas Martino at Triumphant Combat Sports 11 in Miami. But instead of enjoying the ample nightlife on South Beach, Lessei caught a 5 a.m. flight home the next morning and returned to his day job on Monday.
“The whole experience was pretty cool,” Lessei said. “I actually had a good group of friends and family that came down with me, so my squad was rolling deep. It was really kind of cool to just hang out with them the whole time, walking around downtown Miami with my homies, and then the next night they get to see me knock a dude out.”
Lessei, a decorated martial artist who trains with his father, Dean Lessei, at Dubuque Martial Arts Group, got a boost when his wife Sam surprised him by flying to Miami to watch the fight.
“I thought she was staying home with our daughter the whole time, but she surprised me,” he said. “Then I felt unstoppable.”
Warming up with fighters he had watched previously on television didn’t faze him at all. He viewed that, along with his convincing victory, as a way to build his profile within the promotion.
“I would never call myself a fanboy because I’ve always thought of myself as their equal, but it was still a cool experience,” he said. “Now I know next time they’re going to recognize my face. Then the next time they’re going to know who I am. And the next time I’m going to be the main event and then they’re all going to be wanting to see me. That’s how I think about it.”
Lessei said the fight itself couldn’t have gone much better — he called it a “perfect performance” — although he would have preferred to have a little more time to showcase his full arsenal. He said he went virtually untouched through the fight, but Martino apparently got him in just the right spot to draw a little blood from his nose.
“I don’t even know where the blood came from. He must have landed something just right that didn’t even faze me,” he said. “I had white gloves on so I could see it easy when I touched my nose … then I started going for the kill. I got annoyed at that.”
Lessei ended the fight shortly thereafter with a combination that probably would have been easier to complete in a video game. And he impressed himself as he recounted the ending.
“I made him miss two punches, then I hit him with an overhand right, right into an uppercut with my right that lifted him off the canvas, right into an elbow that almost knocked him out,” he described. “Then I kicked him in the head, his hands were there to block it, then I did a jumping elbow and then I did a spinning back elbow right after that and then a double right elbow for the knockout.
“Dude, that’s a lot of stuff. Just saying it to myself, that sounds crazy.”
Lessei began training for his pro debut at the same time as the birth of his daughter, Vivienne. He wants to spend more time with his young family now before taking the next steps in his professional career.
He’s hoping to receive an offer for a multi-fight contract soon.
“Once my life settles down a little bit, I want to be super active,” he said. “A three-fight contract over the rest of this year would be perfect.”