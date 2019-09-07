Kannon Coakley has the Maquoketa football team striving for greatness once again.
After a handful of down seasons, Coakley has come in at quarterback and ignited the Cardinals, scoring three touchdowns to lead Maquoketa past DeWitt Central, 29-7, on Friday night in Maquoketa, Iowa.
After falling into a 7-0 deficit to the Sabers, Connor Becker scored on a 1-yard plunge before Coakley threw a 30-yard TD to Becker, then tossed a 10-yard TD to Caiden Atienza. Coakley capped the win with a 63-yard scoring run for the Cardinals (2-0).
Camanche 19, Bellevue 14 — At Camanche, Iowa: Max Jackson tossed a 43-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Waller, Ben Parker scored on a 5-yard run, but the Comets (0-2) allowed a TD in the fourth quarter to get clipped by the Indians.
Monticello 34, Dyersville Beckman 33 (OT) — At Monticello, Iowa: The Iowa Class 1A No. 7-ranked Trailblazers (1-1) lost a heartbreaker in overtime to the rival Panthers (2-0).
Benton Community 30, Cascade 0 — At Cascade, Iowa: A young, inexperienced Cougars (0-2) squad was rolled over by a strong Benton (2-0) team, as the offense continues to try to find its groove.
West Delaware 32, Marion 20 — At Manchester, Iowa: The Hawks (1-1) held back Marion to bounce back with a victory following a tough loss to Dubuque Wahlert last week.
Edgewood-Colesburg 40, Starmont 0 — At Starmont, Wis.: The Iowa Class A No. 3-ranked Vikings (2-0) had little trouble with the Stars and came out looking good after two road games to open the season.
East Buchanan 26, Clayton Ridge 7 — At Guttenburg, Iowa: Justin Cook returned a kickoff 75 yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, but that’s all the points the Eagles (0-2) could manage.
ILLINOIS
East Dubuque 14, Milledgeville 6 — At Milledgeville, Ill.: The Warriors (2-0) continued to bring it on the defensive end, holding down the Missiles and winning their first two games of the season for the first time since 2016.
Forreston 52, Galena 9 — At Forreston, Ill.: The defending state champion Cardinals made quick work of overmatched Galena (0-2).
Freeport Aquin 40, Stockton 22 — At Freeport, Ill.: The Blackhawks (1-1) dropped their first game of the season to the high-powered Bulldogs (2-0).
Winfield-Mount Union 76, River Ridge (Ill.) 46 — At Winfield, Iowa: The Wildcats dropped a high-scoring contest in 8-player action.
WISCONSIN
Cuba City 27, Iowa-Grant 22 — At Livingston, Wis.: The Cubans (1-2) dug deep and survived a fourth-quarter rally by the Panthers to pick up their first win of the season.
Mineral Point 59, Luther 14 — At Onalaska, Wis.: The Pointers (3-0) continued to be an offensive juggernaut in a blowout over Luther.
La Crosse Aquinas 48, Fennimore 20 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Jackson Millin tossed three touchdown passes, with two going to Warren Adam, but the Golden Eagles (1-2) couldn’t recover from a 20-0 scoring spurt in the second quarter for Aquinas.
River Valley 18, Prairie du Chien 7 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Dylan Coleman’s 65-yard touchdown run gave the Blackhawks (2-1) a 7-6 lead in the first quarter, but Prairie couldn’t get key stops in the loss.
Platteville 22, Richland Center 7 — At Richland Center, Wis.: The Hillmen played strong throughout four quarters to top Richland Center and improved to 2-1.
Black Hawk/Warren 24, Potosi/Cassville 12 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The Chieftains (2-1) once again pushed the defending state champs, but it was the Warriors that pulled it out one more time.
Cambridge 20, Southwestern 12 — At Cambridge, Wis.: The Wildcats (1-2) hung around on the road, but failed to net the win against Cambridge.
River Ridge (Wis.) 59, Boscobel 0 — At Patch Grove, Wis.: Cole Crubel passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, Connor Mumm rushed for a TD and returned an interception for another, and the Timberwolves rolled.
Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 32, Pecatonica/Argyle 8 — At Benton, Wis.: The tri-op Knights improved to 3-0 with an impressive rout over Pec/Argyle (1-2).
Belmont 41, Saint Mary Catholic/Valley Christian 6 — At Belmont, Wis.: Riley Christensen scored on touchdown runs of 34, 24 and 25 yards after starting with an interception return for a score as the Braves cruised.