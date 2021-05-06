A Dubuque Senior graduate recently helped the University of Northern Iowa win the Midwest Regional women’s rugby championship and a berth at nationals later this month.
Maggie Burns, a senior who graduated from Senior in 2017, serves as co-captain of the squad that knocked off Wayne State, 20-19, in the championship match. Wayne State hadn’t lost a match since 2017.
“We were all huddled around getting ready to go on the field and we just decided to give them hell and whatever happens, happens, no pressure,” said Burns, the tournament MVP. “(We wanted to) just show them who we are.”
UNI and Iowa State University will have an opportunity to compete for the national title at the Collegiate Rugby Championships in the New Orleans metro area at the end of the month.
Other teams competing at sevens nationals near New Orleans include: Baldwin Wallace (Ohio), Grace College (Ind.), Wayne State (Neb.,) Bryant University (Mass.), an all-star Allegheny (Pa.) team, Life University (Ga.), Lindenwood University (Mo.), and Davenport University (Mich.). Dubuque’s Adam Falk, president of the Society of Iowa Rugby Referees, will also be refereeing at the event.
To support UNI and ISU’s fundraising efforts prior to nationals, email UNIWR94@gmail.com or KelsieMcD@hotmail.com for more information.
Harris back behind plate — University of Mississippi freshman Calvin Harris, a former Western Dubuque all-stater, on Tuesday played catcher for the first time since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September. Harris, who has been used almost exclusively as a designated hitter or pinch hitter for the Rebels, started the game at first base before moving behind the plate in the latter innings of a 15-12 home victory over Arkansas State.
Harris went 2-for-2 with two runs scored, an RBI on a sacrifice fly and two walks for the No. 9-ranked Rebels, who improved to 32-12. He recorded 10 putouts. Originally, Harris wasn’t expected to throw in a game until this summer, when he will play for Fond du Lac, Wis., of the summer collegiate Northwoods League.
Rampton wins steeplechase — UNI junior Mia Rampton, a former Dubuque Senior standout, won the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Illinois State University Invitational this weekend in Normal, Ill. Rampton set a personal best with an 11:26.9. In the same meet, Libby Wedewer, a freshman from Dubuque Wahlert, helped the UNI 4x400 relay earn silver in 3:54.10.
NWCA recognizes top scholar-athletes — Loras College set a program record with nine wrestlers earning Scholar All-American honors from the National Wrestling Coaches Association.
The honorees included:
Mason McMillen, a junior from Reedsburg, Wis.; Matt Connolly, a junior from Dubuque Senior; Shane Liegel, a sophomore from Spring Green, Wis.; Zeke Smith, a junior from Prairie du Sac, Wis.; Slade Sifuentes, a senior from Lake Mills, Iowa; Aiden Evans, a freshman from Bettendorf, Iowa; Abe Michel, a freshman from Maquoketa, Iowa; Daniel Meeker, a freshman from Oakville, Iowa; and Drew Venteicher, a freshman from Lenox, Iowa.
The University of Dubuque landed six on the team: Cade Hornback, Carson Sauriol, Alex Chess, Luke Radeke, Michael Mutton and Chris Nielsen. The University of Wisconsin-Platteville landed Luke Pradel and Nathan Wynsma.
Millikin University’s Bradan Birt, a former Western Dubuque state champion, also earned Scholar All-American. Also making the team were UW-LaCrosse’s Sawyer Sarbacker, a Mineral Point, Wis., native and Wartburg College’s Joe Pins, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout.
Loras 4x400 honored — The American Rivers Conference has named the Loras 4x400 relay as its female athletes of the week. The quartet includes Stevie Lambe, a junior from Dubuque Senior; Marion Edwards, a junior from Chicago; Elayna Bahl, a junior from Western Dubuque; and Alyssa Pfadenhauer, a freshman from West Burlington, Iowa. They won the Wartburg College Friday Night Lights Meet on April 30 with a school record and the nation’s second fastest time (3:44.87). The time ranks second in Division III by only .04 seconds.
Peiser honored by A-R-C — The A-R-C named Loras golfer Jake Peiser, a senior from Niles, Ill., as its male athlete of the week. He won the conference tournament with a 72-hole score of 290 (71-76-72-71), helping guide the Duhawks to a second-place team finish.
Duhawks relay honored — The Loras men’s 4x400 relay earned the A-R-C men’s track performer of the week award. The foursome incudes Shamari Scott, a senior from Iowa City High; Josh Smith, a junior from Dolton, Ill.; Ted Kruse, a freshman from Dubuque Senior; and Mike Jasa, a junior from Cedar Rapids Prairie. They won won the 4x400 at the Wartburg College Friday Night Lights meet on April 30 with a 3:12.08, the fastest time in Division III this season and the second-fastest time in Loras program history.
Black earns field award — Loras’ Terrianna Black, a senior from Milwaukee, won the A-R-C field performer of the week award. Black improved on her national-leading mark in the triple jump at the Wartburg event with a leap of 12.28 meters. She ranks second all-time for the Duhawks and holds a 0.27 meter lead over the second-ranked jump in Division III.
Loras names Hall of Fame class — Loras College will induct Lindsey Bava (Class of 2010), Thomas Boeh(‘81), Dick Cody (‘81), Mark Eisbach (‘84), Jay Figgins (‘08) and Jim Figgins (‘68) into its Athletics Hall of Fame this fall. The six honorees, in addition to the five members from the Class of 2020, will be formally inducted on Friday, Oct. 1 as part of the 2021 Homecoming Festivities at the Grand Harbor Resort.
UD golfer cards hole-in-one — Sara Nerad, a member of the University of Dubuque golf team, made a hole-in-one on April 28 at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. She aced the 98-yard No. 7 hole. It was witnessed by Brooke Bunies, Megan Gillie and Courtney Olson.
UW-P pitcher honored — The Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Tuesday named the University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Claire Bakkestuen as its softball pitcher of the week. The sophomore right-hander from Forest Lake, Minn., went 2-0 with a 0.47 earned run average last week. She pitched 15 innings and had 16 strikeouts with one earned run and two walks.
Scherrman feted by WIAC — The University of Wisconson-Oshkosh’s Matt Scherrman earned the WIAC baseball player of the week award. The freshman shortstop from Wheaton, Ill., hit .615 (8-for-13) with five doubles, one home run, eight runs scored and seven RBI as UW-Oshkosh won all four WIAC contests against UW-Platteville. Scherrman tallied two hits in each game, while concluding the week with percentages of 1.231 for slugging and .706 for on-base. He is the grandson of Farley semi-pro manager Paul Scherrman and played for the Hawks last summer.
River Falls hosting WIAC track — UW-River Falls will host the 2021 WIAC Outdoor Track & Field Championships at David A. Smith Stadium at Ramer Field on Friday and Saturday. The UW-La Crosse men have won 29 straight conference championships, while the women have captured eight consecutive first-place finishes.
Chalmers hosting A-R-C championships — The American Rivers Conference outdoor track & field championships will take place May 13-15 at Chalmers Field on the University of Dubuque campus.
Sherlock to Southeastern — Dubuque Hempstead catcher/second baseman George Sherlock will continue his baseball career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, in the fall of 2022. Sherlock started for the Mustangs, who reached the Iowa Class 4A state semifinals last season.