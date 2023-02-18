01132023-boysbellevuebeckman2-jr.jpg
Dyersville Beckman’s Padraig Gallagher (left) maneuvers around Bellevue’s Cameron Casel during their game last month. The River Valley Conference named Gallagher as its player of the year this season.

 JESSICA REILLY Telegraoh Herald

The River Valley Conference released its all-conference boys and girls basketball teams and the new-look North Division was loaded with area athletes, along with two local coaches claiming top honors.

Beckman Catholic’s Padraig Gallagher, who broke the 1,000-point barrier for his career this season and currently sits in second place on the Trailblazers’ all-time scoring list, was a unanimous selection on the boys’ North Division’s first team.

