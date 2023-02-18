The River Valley Conference released its all-conference boys and girls basketball teams and the new-look North Division was loaded with area athletes, along with two local coaches claiming top honors.
Beckman Catholic’s Padraig Gallagher, who broke the 1,000-point barrier for his career this season and currently sits in second place on the Trailblazers’ all-time scoring list, was a unanimous selection on the boys’ North Division’s first team.
Gallagher averaged 22 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for Beckman, which won its first outright conference title in school history in its debut year in the RVC. The senior broke the school record for points (45) and 3-pointers (eight) in a game against Wilton earlier this season.
Bellevue landed its senior leaders on the North Division’s first team. Jensen Wedeking (21.7 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 4.1 apg) was a unanimous selection after being one of the state’s most consistent scorers all season. The Comets’ Robert Paulsen (14.2 ppg, 10 rpg) received first-team honors after breaking Bellevue’s single-game scoring record with 44-point effort against West Branch.
Cascade’s court general, Jackson Lieurance, was honored a unanimous first-team selection after breakout sophomore campaign, averaging 18.7 points, 3 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game for a resurgent Cougars’ team.
Maquoketa’s Tye Hardin rounded out the area’s North first-teamers as a unanimous choice after leading a high-flying Cardinals’ offense in scoring (17.6 ppg), rebounds (6.2) and assists (3.7).
Beckman Catholic’s Mike Molony was selected as the RVC North Coach of the Year after guiding the Trailblazers to the division title in their inaugural season in the conference.
Maquoketa’s Carter Meyer (15.8 ppg) and Tyler Hinz (14.4 ppg) landed on the North’s second team, along with Beckman’s Eli Kluesner (9.8 ppg); Bellevue’s Hunter Putman (14.3 ppg); and Cascade’s Cole McDermott (14.6 ppg).
Beckman’s Trent Arens, Bellevue’s Cameron Casel, Cascade’s Cass Hoffman and Maquoketa’s Kasey Coakley received North Division honorable mention.
Three area girls were unanimously selected to the RVC’s North first team. Cascade’s Alyssa Lux, who recently broke the 1,000-point barrier for her career after helping the Cougars win the division title and averaging 12.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game. She was joined by teammate Molly Roling as a unanimous selection after the sophomore averaged 13.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.1 assists.
Maquoketa’s Aubrey Kroymann made the most of her freshman year, landing unanimously on the North first team after putting up 15.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
Bellevue’s Ka’Lynn (12.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg, 3.6 spg) and Kalesia (11.9 ppg, 4.8 spg) DeShaw were selected to the first team in their final season, along with Beckman Catholic senior Shelby Pirc (10.5 ppg, 8.4 rpg).
The North Division girls second team included Cascade’s Devin Simon (10.5 ppg); Bellevue’s Teagan Humphrey (10.4 ppg); Maquoketa’s Cora Widel (11.2 ppg); and Beckman’s Reese Osterhaus (10.8 ppg).
Beckman’s Jenna Lansing, Cascade’s Taryn Hoffman, Maquoketa’s Reese Kuhlman and Bellevue’s Catherine Dunne were recognized with honorable mention.
Cascade’s 18th-year head coach, Mike Sconsa, was chosen as the girls RVC North Division’s Coach of the Year after leading the Class 2A No. 6-ranked Cougars to a conference title.
