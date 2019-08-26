You never know what to expect throughout a coach’s first year with a football program.
In Year 2, everyone’s more familiarized and prepared for the road ahead, and Dyersville Beckman coach Mark Atwater and his roster are ready to make a leap.
“I’m just looking for that consistency and I’ve already seen a big change in that,” said Atwater, who posted a respectable 4-5 record with the Trailblazers last year in the tough Class 1A District 4. “The kids know what to expect from me and I know what to expect from them. They know how I like to practice and do things. It’s nice to have a year under your belt and we can make a big jump in Year 2.”
That consistency begins with excitement in the program, and a solid first year from Atwater has the numbers in Beckman’s program trending up.
“For our size of school in 1A, we have a nice number of kids out and a great number of lower level kids. That makes us excited,” Atwater said. “The numbers are turning out and we’ve had a great offseason. Kids are showing up and buying into the process.”
With 12 starters graduated, the Blazers will lean on the nine veterans coming back to help take that next step. Senior running back Evan Wulfekuhle figures to be a key part of the offense behind returning linemen Will Brehm, Bennett English and tight end Sean Kluesner.
“I feel like Coach Atwater just knows us more and knows how to coach to us more now,” Wulfekuhle said. “Last year he had the energy and the drive, and I think this year his coaching abilities with us should show up for a better year for us. We will really show what we can bring to the table.
“I’m feeling really good. I’ve worked hard this offseason and gained a lot of weight. Gotten a lot stronger. I’m hoping to get more carries this year and I’m very excited to see what we can do out there.”
Owen Grover will be desperately missed on both sides of the ball. Grover was Beckman’s top tackler last season, posting 55 solo tackles and 76.5 total. He added 13.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Grover also was the Blazers’ leading rusher with 1,186 yards and 13 touchdowns.
It’s a big role to fill, but Wulfekuhle is primed and ready. He rushed for 500 yards and scored six touchdowns last year.
“Evan’s done a great job,” Atwater said. “He got touches last year and knows what it’s like. He’s done such a great job stepping into the lead back role. He was our home-run hitter last year and he’ll be getting more carries now. I’m ready for him to take this new role and see how he’s going to do it and be the leader of that group.”
For the second straight season, the Blazers will have to replace their quarterback. Junior Nick Offerman earned the role after starting at the JV level, and his ability to take control of the offense early could be vital to Beckman’s success.
“Nick has varsity experience in other sports,” Atwater said. “He played varsity baseball and soccer and he knows the stage. He’s going to be the guy for us, but we have some other wrinkles we might throw at teams with different situations. He brings another dynamic with his feet and capability to throw on the run.”
Wulfekuhle added, “Offerman is doing a great job, he’s really getting it. He’s a great passer and he likes to scramble now and then. He understands the offense and is looking pretty good.”
With some big dogs in the district such as West Branch, Bellevue and Cascade, the Blazers could have their work cut out for them in their goal of Year 2 progression. But this group is ready for the challenge.
“I feel good about where we’re at,” Atwater said. “I really do think this is one of the tougher 1A districts. Cascade, Beckman, Bellevue, just fantastic programs. West Branch has the most kids coming back and is in great condition. It’s such a grind. You never know what happens in district play. It can fall any way.”