Shawn O'Donnell
Buy Now

Dubuque Fighting Saints forward Shawn O'Donnell (left) and Paxton Geisel joke around during a Skate With The Saints promotion at Dubuque Ice Arena on Jan. 21. O'Donnell suffered a scary injury during a game Friday night in Youngstown, Ohio.

 Stephen Gassman Telegraph Herald

Shawn O’Donnell looks in the mirror and considers himself extremely fortunate.

A scary on-ice accident Friday night in Youngstown, Ohio, left the veteran Dubuque Fighting Saints forward with a gnarly, 60-stitch gash that begins on the cheek below his right eye and runs at a 45-degree angle for roughly 5 inches before ending between his eyebrows. The injury also includes a broken frontal sinus bone.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.