Kirk Ferentz is responding to allegations from former players claiming a racial imbalance within the Iowa football program.
Strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle is, too.
Doyle was at the center of a storm of tweets on Friday and Saturday from black players who have either graduated or transferred from the Hawkeyes program, alleging a racial imbalance between the way they were treated compared to their white counterparts.
Former offensive lineman James Daniels, now with the Chicago Bears, and former Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jaleel Johnson were among dozens of former players who detailed experiences at Iowa they say were affected because of their race.
Ferentz issued a statement Friday among the first wave of tweets, then responded again on Saturday by announcing that Doyle had been placed on administrative leave pending an independent review into the strength and conditioning department. Iowa athletic director Gary Barta announced Saturday night that assistant strength coach Raimond Braithwaithe has been named interim strength and conditioning coach.
“I just want to thank former players that have had the courage to speak out about their experiences in our program and I’m very, very sorry for any hardships that any of them have endured, and if they didn’t feel safe to speak freely, that certainly is something that I feel very regretful about,” Ferentz said in a Zoom meeting with reporters on Sunday afternoon in which he also said no one is presuming innocence or guilt as they move forward. “During the past 48 hours I’ve had a lot of conversations with former players, both black and white, in an effort just to learn more and to see how we can move forward.
“I just want to assure every player that their voices were heard and their anger, their frustration has been noted, and we intend to do something moving forward to improve things.”
Ferentz said the review board would be comprised of people on campus not involved with athletics and that Barta would coordinate it.
He also announced that he would be forming an advocate committee of former players, which he hopes will help address issues of players being afraid to speak out in fear it will affect their playing time or standing within the program. Former Green Bay Packers defensive lineman Mike Daniels has agreed to chair that panel, Ferentz said.
“The bottom line is, our goal is to identify in our program how we can make the program more inclusive, more welcoming, more safe, for all of our black players, and all of our players in general,” he said. “That will be the goal.”
Former defensive lineman Faith Ekatitie was the first to publicly name Doyle on Twitter on Friday. Following Daniels’ initial tweet — which did not name any coaches — other former players chimed in with claims of mistreatment and racially insensitive comments from Doyle.
Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz was named in other tweets, but Kirk Ferentz said Sunday that his son was not suspended based on his talks with former players. Barta is Brian Ferentz’s supervisor because of nepotism laws.
Just moments before Kirk Ferentz met with media Sunday, Doyle issued a 298-word statement to his Twitter account.
“For 21 years, I have committed my life to Iowa Football and loved with all my heart, every single one of the young men I’ve gotten to work with and every minute we have spent together in the weight room, on the field and as friends and fellow Hawkeyes,” Doyle wrote in the statement. “I can only imagine how much courage it took for them to speak out on these serious matters. I am proud of them.
“My job has been to give feedback to our players for 21 years and now I am receiving feedback myself. I can take it and I won’t hide from it. It saddens me to hear the stories of their difficult experiences while in our program, in addition to the outpouring of stories we are hearing across this country.
“It is time to listen, learn and grow. Most importantly, it is a time for action.
“I have been asked to remain silent, but that is impossible for me to do. There have been statements made about my behavior that are not true. I do not claim to be perfect. I have made mistakes, learned lessons and like every American citizen, can do better. At no time have I ever crossed the line of unethical behavior or bias based upon race. I do not make racist comments and I don’t tolerate people who do. I am confident that a complete review of the body of work over 21 years will speak for itself and I am trusting the process to respect the rights and experiences of all parties involved. There are countless men of character who are better fathers, husbands, activists, leaders and contributors to society due to their experience at Iowa Football. The record will show this.”