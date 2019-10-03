A Lancaster, Wis., native will join the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater athletic Hall of Fame next weekend.
Angela (Sheehan) Rachidi was named all-conference four times and all-region two times at second base during her four-year career with the UW-Whitewater softball team from 1995-98. She is one of four players in program history to earn all-Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference accolades four times.
Rachidi was named first team academic all-district by the College Sports Information Directors of America in 1996 and was selected WIAC Softball Judy Kruckman Scholar-Athlete as a senior in 1998. She helped lead the Warhawks to the conference championship in 1996 as well as NCAA Tournament appearances in 1996 and 1998. Rachidi ranks among the top 10 in program history in career doubles (37), runs (124), batting average (.370) and hits (183). She graduated with a bachelor’s in public policy administration in 1998.
Duccini, Martin among Mankato leaders — Two former city soccer standouts are among the top scorers for the NCAA Division II No. 4-ranked Minnesota State Mankato women’s soccer team.
Alesha Duccini, a former Dubuque Hempstead standout, has started six games and has two goals and an assist to rank fourth on the team with five points. Dubuque Senior grad Tia Martin, who has come off the bench in all six of her appearances, has one goal and two assists and is tied for fifth with five points.
Pioneers sweep XC honors — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville swept the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference cross country runner of the week awards. Zach Klowkow, a senior from Sheboygan, Wis., won the Pioneers’ Gender Equity Invitational on Sept. 28 at Cole Acres Golf Course in Cuba City, Wis. He finished with a time of 26:21.7 in the 8,000-meter race. Caitlyn Ifft, a junior from Fairbury, Ill., finished in third place in the women’s race at the same meet, finishing behind two UW-Platteville Alumni who were all-Conference as NCAA athletes. Ifft finished with a time of 23:38.6 in the 6,000-meter race.
Lawrence recognized —UW-LaCrosse’s Emma Lawrence, a sophomore outside hitter from Benton, Wis., won the WIAC volleyball offensive player of the week award for the second consecutive week. Lawrence averaged 5.88 kills and 3.25 digs per set in two matches during the week. She had 27 kills in UW-La Crosse’s 3-2 loss to No. 13-ranked UW-Whitewater on Sept. 25, while also recording 19 digs and two blocks assists. Lawrence then had 20 kills in the Eagles’ 3-0 victory over Luther College on Sept. 28, hitting .395 (20-3-43). She also had seven digs and three service aces against Luther. For the week, Lawrence hit .327 (47-11-110).
Loras’ O’Brien feted — Loras College sophomore Ryleigh O’Brien, a Hampton, Ill., native earned the American Rivers Conference athlete of the week and the women’s soccer offensive player of the week. O’Brien tallied nine points (four goals, one assist) on the week as Loras picked up wins over UW-Platteville and Coe. She has five goals and two assists for the Duhawks (7-3, 1-0 A-R-C).
Her teammate, Braylin Mensik, earned the A-R-C defensive player of the week. The sophomore from Algonquin, Ill., scored a goal in a 4-0 win over Coe.
Grover lands A-R-C honor — Wartburg College freshman linebacker Owen Grover, a Dyersville Beckman grad, landed the A-R-C defensive player of the week award. He made 10 tackles, including one for loss, in the Knights’ 42-25 victory over Dubuque. He has 24 tackles in helping Wartburg to a 4-0 start.
Loras’ Kinney honored —Loras senior Kayla Kinney, a senior from Las Vegas, earned A-R-C offensive volleyball player of the week. She totaled 47 kills in the Duhawks’ three matches last week, including a .365 hitting percentage in those matches.
Rosenbum collects honor — Loras’ Kassie Rosenbum, a sophomore from Guttenberg, Iowa, won the A-R-C women’s cross country runner of the week honor last week. In a field of 158 runners, Rosenbum finished fourth at the National Catholic Championship in a time of 17:57.48.
Freiburger honored —Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a junior from Holy Cross, Iowa, and a Western Dubuque grad, landed last week’s A-R-C men’s cross country award. He finished third in a field of 198 runners at the Bradley Intercollegiate Invite.
Colin swimming for Hawkeyes — Former Dubuque Senior standout John Colin will begin his senior season with the University of Iowa men’s swimming team on Thursday, when the Hawkeyes host Michigan State at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Colin competes in freestyle and backstroke events.
Dubuque swimmers competing for UNI — A pair of former Dubuque high school swimmers will compete for the University of Northern Iowa this season. Jenna Willer, a senior sprint and mid-distance swimmer, is from Western Dubuque and competed for Dubuque Senior. Natalia Verastegui will begin her freshman year with the Panthers after starring the past four seasons at Dubuque Wahlert.
Hackett running for Whitewater — Conner Hackett, a Darlington, Wis., native, will compete for the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater men’s cross country team this season. The junior is majoring in computer science.