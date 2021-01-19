CASCADE, Iowa — The defense has always been there for Cascade to rely on in a pinch.
Over the course of Al Marshall’s legendary coaching tenure, and then Jacob Brindle’s march to the program’s first state championship that Marshall so carefully laid the groundwork for, the defense could bail out the offense when it was struggling over the stretch of a game.
While the defense is absolutely still there for the Cougars this season, it’s been hard for first-year coach Nate McMullen and his roster to overcome a severe lack of offense that’s now been stretching through most of the season.
“We say it all the time, and everyone’s just going to have to keep making adjustments,” McMullen said. “We get to the rim, we get in position, and then the shot doesn’t go in. Obviously, we’re still working with that. Not only what our offense can do, but making the simple plays and putting us into a position to be successful as well.”
Cole McDermott scored eight points and Jackson McAleer added six points, but the Cougars went cold for long stretches on offense once again in a 51-17 loss to Camanche on Tuesday night at Cascade High School.
The Cougars (4-10) are allowing only 42 points per game on the defensive end, remaining sound on that end of the floor. But the offense has been a battle all season, averaging only 34.5 points per contest and has been held below 30 points on seven occasions this season — and the loss to the Indians (10-3) marked the second time the Cougars have scored less than 20 points in a game.
“We told them that our defense is fine, fellas, we play hard defensively,” McMullen said. “We’re running good stuff offensively; we’ve just got to make shots. It’s simple stuff. Make the simple pass, and have the confidence and believe that you can make the shot.”
Camanche, which is receiving votes in the latest Class 2A poll, couldn’t pull away until the second quarter. Behind a pair of buckets from McAleer, the game was tied at 6-6 early in the second. The Indians responded with a 16-7 run in the frame to take a 22-11 lead at halftime and it only grew from there.
The Indians staked a 16-4 run throughout the third quarter, and facing a 38-15 deficit heading to the fourth, the Cougars continued struggling to find that offensive spark.
“It’s the old Cascade way of playing each possession very, very hard,” McMullen said. “Possession by possession. Each one of them matters. We got four or five stops in a row there and we’re only down 11, but we just didn’t make shots. That happens sometimes, but unfortunately maybe a little more for us than we’d like.”