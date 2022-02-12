Saturday represents the final stop before the Iowa state wrestling tournament.
The top two individuals in each weight class advance to next week’s tournament, held Thursday through Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Here is a capsule look at district tournaments with area teams competing, with rankings courtesy of IAWrestle:
CLASS 3A
DISTRICT 2
Host — Cedar Rapids Jefferson
Teams — Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Clear Creek-Amana, Iowa City West, Linn-Mar, Marion, Western Dubuque
Ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 12 Cale Nash (Clear Creek-Amana); 126: No. 4 Brayden Parke (Linn-Mar), No. 8 Jonah Hallam (CR Kennedy); 132: No. 3 Kane Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar), No. 11 Nick Foreman (CR Washington), No. 12 Wes Logan (Marion); 138: No. 7 Grant O’Dell (Iowa City West); 152: No. 1 Hunter Garvin (Iowa City West); 145: No. 2 Robert Avila (Iowa City West), No. 6 Grant Kress (Linn-Mar), No. 11 Drew Burds (Western Dubuque); 160: No. 10 Kael Scranton (Iowa City West); 170: No. 1 Tate Naaktgeboren (Linn-Mar), No. 12 Justin Avila (Iowa City West); 182: No. 2 Greyson Gardner (Western Dubuque), No. 6 Alex Koch (CR Kennedy); 195: No. 11 Colin Flannagan (CR Kennedy), No. 12 Evan Surface (Western Dubuque); 285: No. 4 Luke Gaffney (Linn-Mar), No. 8 Tate Sykora-Matthes (CR Washington), No. 9 Brett Pelfrey (Iowa City West)
Outlook — The Bobcats find themselves in a loaded district this year, and with three ranked wrestlers at multiple weights, it wouldn’t be surprising to see teams shuffle wrestlers around the lineup for better matchups. Linn-Mar is rated fifth in the tournament team rankings with five ranked wrestlers, and Iowa City West is ranked 10th and brings six ranked wrestlers to the tournament. Both return a state champion: Linn-Mar’s Tate Naaktgeboren won the 160 crown last year while Iowa City West’s Garvin won at 138. The Bobcats’ Gardner and Surface are each seeking their second consecutive trips to state. Surface placed eighth at 182.
DISTRICT 8
Host — North Scott
Teams — Clinton, Davenport Central, Davenport North, Davenport West, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior, Muscatine, North Scott
Ranked wrestlers — 106: No. 8 Mitchell Pins (Hempstead); 120: No. 4 Trace Gephart (North Scott), No. 10 Ayden Nicklaus (Davenport West); 145: No. 9 Aydan Cary (North Scott); 152: No. 5 Peyton Westlin (North Scott); 160: No. 8 Josiah Schaetzle (Hempstead); 170: No. 7 Seth Madden (North Scott); 195: No. 6 AJ Petersen (North Scott); 220: No. 11 Evan Franke (Muscatine), No. 12 JoJo Lewis (Hempstead); 285: No. 12 David Borchers (North Scott)
Outlook — Hempstead and Senior found themselves separated from Western Dubuque this year and it appears that was a favor from the IHSAA. Both programs are in a district that may have the fewest ranked wrestlers in any district in the state. Only 11 rated athletes will appear in the tournament, with three coming from Hempstead and six from North Scott. Hempstead’s Pins is coming off a Mississippi Valley Conference championship as a freshman. Schaetzle is the only returning state qualifier among Hempstead or Senior wrestlers. He placed fifth at 145 last year. Senior is trying to send a qualifier for the first time since 2020 and multiple qualifiers for the first time since sending five in 2018.
CLASS 2A
DISTRICT 4
Host — Maquoketa
Wahlert semifinal pairings — 120: Jerren Gille (Soph., 18-8) vs. Carter Lamont (Vinton-Shellsburg, Soph., 31-12); 138: Diego Mejia Moreno (Sr., 20-12) vs. Easton Wheeler (Anamosa, Soph., 25-10); 195: Dustin Digman (Sr., 13-7) vs. Curtis Erickson (Vinton-Shellsburg, Jr., 27-15)
Maquoketa semifinal pairings — 113: Pryce Schueller (Fr., 9-25) vs. Aldin Swanson (Vinton-Shellsburg, Soph., 25-7); 132: Ivan Martin (Sr., 34-11) vs. Kale Hansen (Monticello, Jr., 36-9); 182: Ben Thines (Sr., 30-14) vs. Will Ward (West Delaware, Jr., 34-7)
West Delaware semifinal pairings — 106: No. 4 Brayden Maury (Soph., 36-4) vs. Dolan Theisen (DeWitt Central, Fr., 19-23); 120: No. 4 Carson Less (Jr., 36-3) vs. Brody Grell (DeWitt Central, Fr., 19-13); 126: Jax Miller (Fr., 30-12) vs. No. 11 Derrick Bass (Davenport Assumption, Jr., 18-4); 132: No. 11 Blake Engel (Sr., 29-7) vs. Ethan Benavides (Camanche, Jr., 27-7); 138: No. 2 Brent Yonkovic (Fr., 35-4) vs. Ryan Kramer (DeWitt Central, Sr., 23-16); 145: Carson Turnis (Jr., 22-21) vs. No. 2 Eric Kinkaid (Camanche, Sr., 10-1); 152: No. 6 Logan Peyton (Jr., 33-7) vs. Carter Donovan (DeWitt Central, Sr., 39-6); 160: No. 1 Jadyn Peyton (Sr., 17-0) vs. Elston Lindner (DeWitt Central, Soph., 23-22); 182: Will Ward (Jr., 34-7) vs. Ben Thines (Maquoketa, Sr., 30-14); 195: No. 1 Wyatt Voelker (Sr., 38-0) vs. Rhett Schaefer (Davenport Assumption, Soph., 15-21); 220: Sawyer Falck (Jr., 11-7) vs. No. 5 Mitchell Howard (DeWitt Central, Sr., 37-8); 285: Cameron Geuther (Jr., 28-13) vs. Sam Gravert (DeWitt Central, Jr., 34-6)
CLASS 1A
DISTRICT 1
Host — Cascade
Bellevue semifinal pairings — 138: Jake Hiland (Fr., 30-20) vs. No. 5 Cael Bridgewater (North Linn, Jr., 23-2)
Cascade semifinal pairings — 106: No. 3 Brock Morris (Fr., 45-4) vs. No. 11 Rowdy Neighbor (Alburnett, Fr., 37-11); 132: Trever Freiburger (Sr., 44-6) vs. Blaine Baumgartner (Sr., North Linn, 32-10); 220: Cade Rausch (Jr., 31-16) vs. Keegan Rushford (Wyoming Midland, Soph., 24-23)
Clayton Ridge semifinal pairings — 106: No. 9 Erik Flores (Jr., 40-7) vs. No. 10 Kale McQuillen (Wilton, Fr., 21-5)
Dyersville Beckman semifinal pairings — 113: Jake Schmidt (Fr., 23-18) vs. No. 5 Lincoln Edwards (West Branch, Soph., 28-3); 126: No. 6 Nick Schmidt (Sr., 37-5) vs. No. 9 Blaine McGraw (Alburnett, Sr., 33-9); 160: Conner Grover (Sr., 34-9) vs. Jarin Peyton (North Linn, Jr., 16-7); 182: Levi Feldman (Sr., 31-14) vs. Gavin Schnepper (Wilton, Sr., 25-18); 195: No. 5 Owen Huehnergarth (Sr., 30-7) vs. Aiden Hewitt (Wilton, Jr., 19-17); 285: Jason Koopmann (Sr., 23-11) vs. Alexander Kaufmann (Wilton, Jr., 29-9)
Maquoketa Valley semifinal pairings — 152: No. 10 Michael Schaul (Sr., 31-7) vs. No. 9 Gunnar Keeney (Alburnett, Jr., 42-8); 182: Aiden Salow (Soph., 22-15) vs. Landen Paul (North Linn, Soph., 34-8); 195: Nathan Bietz (Fr., 22-12) vs. No. 2 Cayden Miller (Wyoming Midland, Sr., 42-0); 220: No. 8 Brady Davis (Soph., 34-4) vs. No. 9 Logan Wright (West Branch, Soph., 42-6)
DISTRICT 4
Host — Jesup
Edgewood-Colesburg semifinal pairings — 106: Marcus Gaul (Soph., 24-17) vs. No. 1 Caleb Coffin (Don Bosco, Sr., 15-2); 120: Dawson Bergan (Jr., 35-7) vs. Andrew Kimball (Don Bosco, Jr., 35-7)