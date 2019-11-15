CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Ben Bryant missed his chance to make big plays in the UNI-Dome last season.
Forced to watch from the sideline with a torn ACL last year, Bryant quickly made up for lost time.
Now, he and the Bobcats have another chance to finish the job.
Bryant scored a pair of touchdowns on offense, forced a fumble and intercepted two passes on defense, and top-ranked and second-seeded Western Dubuque throttled fourth-ranked and third-seeded Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 48-14, in the Class 3A state semifinals on Thursday night at the UNI-Dome.
“Sitting on the sidelines definitely wasn’t what I wanted to do last year,” said Bryant, who missed the Bobcats’ final six games last season after injuring his knee in a Week 7 loss to Cedar Rapids Xavier. “This year, everyone on the team has a common goal and we have unfinished business.”
Bryant ran for 100 yards on just eight carries and caught two passes for 5 yards. Quarterback Calvin Harris threw four touchdown passes — two to Will Burds, one to Bryant and another to Tom DeSollar — and Jake Hosch and Jackson Burger added rushing touchdowns for the Bobcats (12-0), who advanced to the state championship game for the second consecutive season.
Western Dubuque will face either top-seeded Solon or fourth-seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday night. The other semifinal ended after the TH went to press.
The Bobcats beat both teams in the postseason last year before falling in the title game, 34-20, to Cedar Rapids Xavier.
“It’s going to be difficult to play either team,” said Harris, who completed 12 of 19 passes for 135 yards. “Both teams are really good, but we’re going to go back, prepare and give it our best shot.”
The Bobcats’ best shot is better than most.
After the teams slugged it out through a scoreless first quarter, Western Dubuque used stellar special teams play and defense to force short fields and score touchdowns on seven straight possessions. Western Dubuque forced Lewis Central (10-2) into committing four turnovers.
“It was a big momentum-changer,” said Carter Kluesner, who recovered a pair of fumbles for the Bobcats. “To go in there and pick up the ball and get our offense on the field was big. Those led to scoring drives and really changed momentum.”
But it started with special teams.
WD punter Gabe Ulrichs pinned the Titans at their own 3-yard line following a 60-yard punt, and the defense forced a punt from the Lewis Central end zone.
Western Dubuque took over at the Titans’ 32-yard line following a shanked punt, and Bryant scored on the next snap, breaking a handful of tackles before juking the final defender at the goal line and diving in for a 7-0 lead.
“How about that?,” WD coach Justin Penner said. “You think this matters to him? He’s never played in the Dome. That touchdown was huge. It was just a huge turning point in the game.”
Lewis Central running back Brady Miller broke loose on a big run on the Titans’ next possession, but Will Burds caught him from behind and forced a fumble that Kluesner recovered, setting up Burds’ 36-yard touchdown reception a handful of plays later.
“We know that (explosive plays are) right up there with turnovers as the most telling statistics in a football game,” Penner said. “If you get an explosive play after a turnover, that’s really going to change things favorably for us.”
Titans quarterback Bret Kobes dropped the ball as he cocked his arm to throw on the ensuing drive and the ball bounced right to onrushing defensive end Dusty Wille at the Titans’ 10. Harris found Burds two plays later for an 8-yard TD and a 21-0 lead.
Lewis Central finally stopped the bleeding with its final possession of the first half, driving 80 yards in nine plays as Bryson Bowman capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run. Bowman also scored on a 37-yard run midway through the fourth quarter and finished with 157 rushing yards on 22 carries.
But WD went right back to work.
Burds returned the ensuing kickoff 43 yards to the Bobcats’ 47 and Bryant ran 43 yards on the next play to set WD up at the Titans’ 10. On fourth-and-goal, Harris rolled to his right and Bryant ran out of the backfield to the left for an easy 4-yard touchdown pass as Western Dubuque rolled into the locker room with a 28-7 lead.
“That was huge for us, getting those 28 points in the second quarter,” Harris said. “We knew they were going to come out hot, we just had to wear them down and play Bobcat football.”
Bryant forced a fumble to thwart Lewis Central’s opening drive of the second half and Kluesner recovered for WD, returning the ball 58 yards to the Lewis Central 12-yard line.
Hosch, who returned from injury last week to play defense only, carried the ball three times for 12 yards, the last a 1-yard touchdown run as the Bobcats took a 35-7 lead midway through the third quarter.
Bryant intercepted Kobes three plays later, and Harris connected with Tom DeSollar for a 19-yard touchdown. Bryant again picked off Kobes on his next attempt and Jackson Burger scored from 20 yards out a few plays later for a 48-7 lead at the end of the third quarter — the seventh consecutive Western Dubuque drive to finish in the end zone.
Burger ran for 73 yards on a team-high 15 carries.
Up next, a potential date with destiny.
“We don’t care who it is,” Hosch said. “We still have that in our heads from last year, losing. We don’t want that feeling again.”