Colin Rea earned his first victory as a member of the Fukouka Soft Bank Hawks, the defending champion of Nippon Professional Baseball in Japan’s major leagues, early Tuesday morning.
The 6-foot-5, 235-pound right-handed pitcher from Cascade, Iowa, allowed just one earned run on two hits, struck out six and walked five in a 6-4 victory over the Chiba Lotte. He threw 118 pitches, 70 for strikes, in six innings of work.
With the win, second-place Fukouka (30 wins, 27 losses, 13 ties) moved within two games of first-place Orix in the Pacific League standings.
Because of Japan’s coronavirus-related travel ban, Rea missed the team’s spring training and start of the regular-season. He made his third appearance with the big-league club on Tuesday and recorded his first decision.
In 20 innings of work this season, Rea has allowed five earned runs on 10 hits, struck out 18 and walked six. He has a 2.25 earned run average.
In January, Fukouka signed Rea to a one-year contract with a team option for a second season.
He went 1-1 with a 5.79 ERA in 14 innings covering nine outings for the Chicago Cubs last season, his first at the MLB level since requiring Tommy John surgery following a 2016 campaign split between San Diego and Miami. Rea struck out 10 and walked two while filling a variety of roles — from starter to long relief, and even closer — with the Cubs.
Rea spent much of last season in South Bend, Ind., at the Cubs’ alternate site, which provided depth for the big league club. Minor League Baseball did not hold a season because of the coronavirus pandemic, making the alternate sites necessary to develop players.