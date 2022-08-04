Kiersten Schmitt held a significant amount of faith in Iowa State University.
The Beckman Catholic all-state hitter committed to the Cyclones in July 2020, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic and unable to make an official visit.
Thankfully, when she finally did make that visit, she knew she made the right choice.
“I wanted to end up somewhere close to home,” said Schmitt, who earned a two-year scholarship with the Cyclones that has the potential to become a full four-year ride. “The coaching staff was so welcoming and they really treated me like they really wanted me. When I was finally able to have an official visit, just being on campus, I knew this was the right place for me. I knew I made the right decision.”
Following a stellar senior season with the Trailblazers this past fall, the 6-foot Schmitt has spent all summer in Ames working out with her new teammates in preparation to get things started with the first official practice on Aug. 8.
“During the summer, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Schmitt, an Epworth, Iowa, native. “We have workouts in the mornings and then open gym led by the seniors at night. The team has been very open and welcoming and are all very nice girls. They’ve brought all of us freshmen in very well. It’s a very close team, as we hang out outside of volleyball and the summer’s gone by too quick.”
Schmitt recalls watching her older sister, Keeley, play volleyball and becoming interested in taking up the sport. She says seventh grade is when she really developed her love for the game and her skills on the court, and Schmitt was moved up to the Trailblazers’ varsity roster as a sophomore.
Beckman Catholic finished that season as Class 2A state runner-up. Schmitt was second on the team in kills behind Jada Wills with 260 and earned a spot on the state all-tournament team. Schmitt, who was named first team all-state that year, also played two seasons with Club Iowa Juniors (CIA) out of Waterloo, and it was before her junior season that she committed to the Cyclones.
“I had heard of her at a high performance, summer regional training team and how she was really turning heads,” said Iowa State coach Christy Johnson-Lynch, who will be leading the Cyclones for the 18th season this fall. “That was maybe four years ago, and she was so athletic. We’ve been watching her a long time and were really impressed with her athleticism, even at a young age.”
Schmitt certainly comes from an athletic family. Her father, Tim, played baseball at Kirkwood Community College and Iowa State, while her mother, Kim, played volleyball at UNC-Greensboro and the University of Iowa.
“I always saw my older sister play and would play with her, and I just loved the adrenaline it gave me and feeling of scoring a point or getting a block,” said Schmitt, who plans to major in marketing. “It brings me so much joy and excitement.”
Schmitt didn’t disappoint after her commitment, delivering 305 kills during her junior season, which ended in a regional loss and receiving second team all-state accolades. But it set the stage for a gigantic senior campaign that powered the Blazers back to state.
Schmitt received elite all-state honors from the Iowa Girls Coaches Association to cap her final season, a nine-player roster comprised of players from all classes. She delivered 593 kills, ranking third in all of Iowa, and averaged 5.39 kills and 2.88 digs per set in helping lead the Blazers back to the state tournament, where they lost in the quarterfinals to Western Christian.
Schmitt was named to the Class 2A all-tournament team, was a back-to-back WaMaC Conference Player of the Year and closed her four years at Beckman as the record holder in kills for a career (1,165), season (593) and match (32).
“I feel like I owe a lot of credit to my teammates,” Schmitt said. “I couldn’t have done it without them pushing me in practice every day. I’m really proud of how I finished at Beckman, and to be considered one of the best players to play there is such a big honor. I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and the work outside of volleyball like lifting and the club season. I owe it all to that.”
Coming off a season — and career — that productive, the Cyclones sure are happy to have Schmitt when other suitors such as Drake, Creighton, Middle Tennessee State and St. Cloud State were knocking on her door.
“We’re pretty fired up,” Johnson-Lynch said. “I think we do so well with players that have played multiple sports in high school and haven’t totally focused on volleyball. She’s a state qualifier in track and there’s a lot of potential there still. She’s an incredibly talented athlete with so much room for growth. Those are my favorite type of athletes to recruit and my favorite to work with.”
As practice begins with the Cyclones, Schmitt hopes it will become clearer what type of potential role she may play as a freshman.
“I’m really excited to get started,” she said. “When preseason comes around it will definitely be challenging, but I’m excited for it. Getting in the gym this summer, what we have here I can’t wait to get in and start practice and build better relationships as a team.
“They have a lot of pin hitters, and they are looking at me in the middle a little more, too. I’ve been doing some training in the middle and will be doing more of that in the preseason.”
While Schmitt is listed on the Cyclones’ roster as an outside hitter/right side — a position that’s pretty deep on the roster — her athletic ability may be too elite to keep off the floor.
“She’s played a few different things in her time, and I like to be creative with athletes and do a lot of different things,” Johnson-Lynch said. “Try the middle and see where she seems to thrive and fit for us. I’m not exactly sure how we’ll use her yet, but I’ll know more over the next few weeks. But I truly believe that she can be great at anything given some time.”
Schmitt’s ready to get started, and she’s ready to earn it.
“It’s going to be a challenge for sure, and that’s very exciting,” she said. “I feel like being a versatile player is key to seeing the court, and I’m excited to see where this middle position could put me.
“My expectations are that I would like to see the court sometime during this season, and obviously I have to put in a lot of work still, but I’m really hoping to see the court. I’m going to work as hard as I can to try and make that happen.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.