The Tri-State area proved itself as a hotbed for high school baseball talent from March to July.
Nearly three dozen players earned all-district accolades in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin this season, creating a logjam of elite talent on the annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Baseball Team.
Iowa Class 3A state champion Western Dubuque, Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Wahlert and Iowa Class 2A state qualifier Dyersville Beckman Catholic led the way with three first-team selections apiece.
Here is a capsule look at the first-team selections, in alphabetical order:
RYAN BROSIUS
School — Dubuque Wahlert
Position — Outfield
Grade — Junior
Honors — Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; unanimous first-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference Mississippi Division.
Statistics — .362 (47-for-130), 8 doubles, 4 triples, 2 home runs, 20 RBIs, 34-for-35 stolen bases. 3-3, 3.66 ERA, 20 strikeouts, 28 2/3 innings.
JACK CARR
School — Cascade
Position — Pitcher
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 2A second-team all-state; IHSBCA first-team all-Northeast District; River Valley Conference Elite Team; IHSBCA All-Star Series.
Statistics — 8-2, 1.01 ERA, 47 strikeouts, 55 2/3 innings, 0.93 walks/hits per inning pitched.
CARSON CUMMER
School — Wahlert
Position — Infield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A second-team all-Northeast District; first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Statistics — .439 (36-for-82), 7 doubles, 2 triples, 1 home run, 20 RBIs, 30 runs, 7-for-8 stolen bases.
JAKE GOODMAN
School — Western Dubuque
Position — Infield
Grade — Sophomore
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Statistics — .393 (53-for-135), 13 doubles, 1 home run, 23 RBIs, 52 runs, 24-for-29 stolen bases. 2-2, 2.59 ERA, 21 strikeouts, 27 innings.
OWEN HUEHNERGARTH
School — Beckman Catholic
Position — Catcher
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 2A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 2A first-team all-Northeast District; first team all-WaMaC Conference East Division; IHSBCA All-Star Series.
Statistics — .450 (58-for-129), 15 doubles, 3 triples, 4 home runs, 50 RBIs, 36 runs, 13-for-13 stolen bases. Threw out 11 runners in 18 attempts.
GARRETT KADOLPH
School — Western Dubuque
Position — First base
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Statistics — .432 (57-for-132), 18 doubles, 7 home runs, 51 RBIs.
JONNY MUEHRING
School — Dubuque Hempstead
Position — Pitcher
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A third-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; unanimous first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Statistics — .445 (53-for-119), 11 doubles, 5 home runs, 39 RBIs, 22 walks, 11-for-12 stolen bases. 5-3, 3.00 ERA, 36 strikeouts, 39 2/3 innings.
BRYCE RUDIGER
School — Wahlert
Position — Utility
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A second-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; first-team all-MVC Mississippi Division.
Statistics — .303 (27-for-89), 5 doubles, 2 triples, 4 home runs, 29 RBIs, 24 runs. 8-1, 1.89 ERA, 53 strikeouts, 40 2/3 innings.
LUKE SCHIELTZ
School — Beckman
Position — Outfield
Grade — Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 2A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 2A first-team all-Northeast District; unanimous first team all-WaMaC East.
Statistics — .496 (59-for-119), 10 doubles, 4 triples, 5 home runs, 79 RBIs, 45 runs, 21-for-23 stolen bases.
RAY SCHLOSSER
School — Dubuque Senior
Position — Catcher
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; unanimous first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Statistics — .333 (31-for-93), 9 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 14 RBIs, 32 walks, 6-for-8 stolen bases. Tied for Class 4A state lead with 14 runners caught stealing.
LUKE SIGWARTH
School — Beckman
Position — Utility
Grade — Sophomore
Honors — IHSBCA Class 2A first-team all-Northeast District; second-team all-WaMaC East.
Statistics — .387 (46-for-119), 11 doubles, 3 triples, 29 RBIs, 42 runs, 26-for-27 stolen bases.
TANNER SIMON
School — Cascade
Position — Outfield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 2A second-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 2A first-team all-Northeast District; River Valley Conference Elite Team; IHSBCA All-Star Series.
Statistics — .368 (28-for-76), 8 doubles, 1 triple, 21 RBIs, 14-for-16 stolen bases.
KELLEN STROHMEYER
School — Hempstead
Position — Outfield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; unanimous first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Statistics — .386 (49-for-127), 10 doubles, 4 triples, 4 home runs, 25 RBIs, 23-for-25 stolen bases.
COLE SWARTZ
School — Hempstead
Position — Infield
Grade — Senior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 4A first-team all-Northeast District; unanimous first-team all-MVC Valley Division.
Statistics — .415 (44-for-106), 8 doubles, 3 home runs, 35 RBIs, 27 walks, 8-for-8 stolen bases.
ISAAC THEN
School — Western Dubuque
Position — Pitcher
Grade – Junior
Honors — IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-state; IHSBCA Class 3A first-team all-Northeast District; second-team all-MVC Mississippi Division; all-classes MVP of Iowa state tournament.
Statistics — 8-0 (all 8 wins vs. ranked opponents), 1.71 ERA, 80 strikeouts, 61 1/3 innings, .182 opponents batting average. .378 batting average (51-for-135), 14 doubles, 2 home runs, 39 RBIs.
KOBE VOSBERG
School — Cuba City
Position — Pitcher
Grade — Senior
Honors — Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association third-team all-state (all-classes on one team); WBCA first-team all-Southwest District; WBCA Southwest District player of the year; WBCA All-Star Classic; MVP of Southwest Wisconsin Activities League.
Statistics — 8-1, 0.87 ERA, 109 strikeouts, 56 1/3 innings, .156 opponents batting average. .449 batting average, 35 hits, 9 doubles, 1 triple, 3 home runs, 24 RBIs, 35 runs, 22 walks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.