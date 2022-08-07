West Dubuque Vs. Assumption State Baseball
Buy Now

Western Dubuque’s Isaac Then defeated top-seeded Davenport Assumption in the Iowa Class 3A state championship game to give the Bobcats their first state title in the sport. He earned first-team all-state in Class 3A.

 Stephen Gassman

The Tri-State area proved itself as a hotbed for high school baseball talent from March to July.

Nearly three dozen players earned all-district accolades in Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin this season, creating a logjam of elite talent on the annual Telegraph Herald All-Area Baseball Team.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.