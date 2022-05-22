PEOSTA, Iowa – Cole Sondgeroth would like to establish himself a little more in the local golf community as he builds the men’s and women’s programs at Loras College.
His performance this weekend certainly should help.
The Bloomington, Ill., native shot 2-overpar 71-73—144 to edge Eric Wolfe by a single stroke to win the prestigious Robin Tournament on Sunday at Thunder Hills Country Club. He led Wolfe by three strokes after Saturday’s round.
“Playing in tournaments like this, hopefully, I can get my name out there as a coach and it can make a difference with recruits when they see I can play,” said Sondgeroth, who began coaching the Loras squads in 2019 after a stellar career at Millikin University and two seasons as a graduate assistant with the Big Blue. “There’s a lot of really talented players in this area. It’s a great golfing community. And, hopefully, a weekend like this shows them that, if they come to Loras, they’re going to have someone push them to become better golfers.
“This also shows the golfers at Loras that, if you put in the work, it will pay off. With this being graduation weekend, none of them had a chance to play this weekend, but, hopefully, it motivates them to put in the work this summer.”
Wolfe pulled even with Sondgeroth on the 10th hole Sunday despite making bogey, and he pulled ahead by a stroke with a birdie on the par-3 11th. But Sondgeroth got that stroke back with a birdie on 12 to set up a six-hole showdown for the title.
“I hadn’t been making anything to that point, so, to see that birdie putt drop was nice,” Sondgeroth said. “That gave me a little bit of confidence.
“I just wanted to stay within myself. Fortunately, I got a few lucky breaks early on (Saturday), to get the lead.”
On five of the final six holes Sunday, Sondgeroth and Wolfe went shot-for-shot. But Wolfe flew the green on No. 15 and made bogey, while Sondgeroth carded a par 4.
“I didn’t quite have my A game this weekend, but I still gave myself a chance to be down just a stroke with nine (holes) to play,” Wolfe said. “Even though I got up by one after 11, I just didn’t play well enough down the stretch.
“Cole left the door open a little for me, but I never could take advantage of anything. It was one of those weekends where I couldn’t make birdies and nothing went my way. That’s golf.”
Tristan Beauchamp finished third at 77-74—151, one stroke ahead of veteran John Meyer at 78-74. Ben Vaassen (78-81—159) and Joey Kaesbauer (79-80—159) shared fifth place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.