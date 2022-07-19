They came all the way back from a six-run deficit but just couldn’t find one last late-inning clutch hit.
West Delaware ended a magical season with a 8-7 loss to WaMaC Conference rival Independence on Monday afternoon in the Iowa Class 3A state baseball quarterfinals at Duane Banks Stadium on the campus of the University of Iowa.
The fifth-seeded Mustangs (30-11) advanced to play top-seeded Davenport Assumption (31-6) in Wednesday’s semifinals, while the Hawks bowed out at 32-11. Assumption routed Pella, 11-1 in six innings, in the first game of the day.
Independence jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on Marcus Beatty’s RBI triple to right-centerfield and Mitchell Johnson’s run-producing ground out to shortstop. Those marked the first runs allowed by the Hawks in the postseason after blanking Mount Vernon, Maquoketa and De Witt Central by a combined 14-0 in substate play.
Two innings later, the Mustangs stretched the lead to 5-0. Korver Hupke singled through the left side to drive in the first run, Keegan Schmitt drew a bases-loaded walk, and Sam Hamilton drove in another run on a fielder’s choice.
Johnson added another RBI single in the fourth to stretch the lead to 6-0.
West Delaware cut the deficit to 6-4 with a pair of clutch two-run hits in the bottom of the fourth. Isaac Fettkether laced a two-run base hit up the middle, and Brent Yonkovic followed with a two-run triple to right field.
An inning later, Conner Funk tripled to left-center to drive in a run and pinch runner Maddux Lott scored on Luke Kehrli’s RBI double to centerfield to complete the six-run comeback.
But Independence regained the lead in the top of the sixth after Trey Weber laced a one-out single to the left side of the infield. Beatty ripped a double down the left-field line, and Weber came across on an error for the go-ahead run. Johnson followed with a clean single to left field to put the Mustangs ahead, 8-6.
The Hawks got one of those runs back in the bottom of the sixth after Tyrus Werner laced a leadoff triple to left-center on an 0-2 pitch. He scored when Peyton Aldrich grounded out to second base. After Will Ward reached on an error, reliever Keegan Palmer coaxed Lukas Meyer into a 5-4-3 double play to end the threat.
Independence nearly added insurance in the top of the seventh after Hamilton and Drew Beatty reached on walks. Weber ripped a fly ball to right-center, but Funk hunted it down and made an over-the-shoulder catch to save a pair of runs.
In the bottom of the seventh, Kehrli drew a two-out walk and Fettkether lined a base hit up the middle to move pinch runner Blake DeMoss into scoring position. But Palmer coaxed Yonkovic into a game-ending pop-up to second base.
Kyle Cole and Fettkether collected two hits apiece to highlight West Delaware’s eight-hit attack. Funk took the loss in relief, as the Hawks used four different hurlers.
Marcus Beatty led Independence with three hits, while Weber and Johnson had two apiece in a nine-hit effort. Jake Sidles earned the win in relief despite allowing two runs in 1 1/3 innings, and Palmer picked up the save with two innings of work.
