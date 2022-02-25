Giana Michels and Taylor Haase scored 17 points apiece as the Clarke women’s basketball team routed Evangel, 93-61, in the quarterfinals of the Heart of America Conference tournament on Thursday at the Kehl Center.
Emma Kelchen and Tina Ubl added 15 points apiece for the Pride (24-7), who took a 26-11 lead after the first quarter and led by 25 at halftime.
Mya Merschman added 11 points and Nicole McDermott had 10 as Clarke advanced to Saturday’s semifinal against MidAmerica Nazarene.
Wartburg 68, Loras 54 — At Waverly, Iowa: Madison Fleckenstein scored 14 points, Sami Martin and Hannah Thiele added 12 and Cierra Bachmann had 10, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Duhawks over the Knights in an American Rivers Conference tournament semifinal.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Duhawks take pair — At Peoria, Ill.: Taylor Donnell doubled, homered and drove in three runs as Loras beat Knox, 8-0, in its season opener. Six different Duhawks scored runs in a 6-0 victory over Edgewood.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Davenport Assumption 49, Western Dubuque 46 — At Davenport, Iowa: Western Dubuque couldn’t get a quality look at a tying shot as time expired in their Iowa Class 3A substate semifinal. The Bobcats ended the season 9-14.
Southwestern 75, Mineral Point 69 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Nate Reiff went off for 23 points, Peerson Kephart added 16, Colson Splinter added 14 and Landon Rogers 10, and the Wildcats knocked off the Pointers.
Potosi 58, Highland 48 — At Potosi, Wis.: Sam Udelhofen scored 14 points, Levi Groom had 12, Dayton Udelhofen added 11, and Gavin Wunderlin and Logan Uppena chipped in 10 apiece as the Chieftains beat the Cardinals.
Benton 59, Shullsburg 52 — At Shullsburg, Wis.: Rex Blaine scored 13 points, Nathan Keleher added 10 and the Zephyrs beat the Miners.
Prairie du Chien 57, Lan caster 40 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: The Blackhawks rolled past the Flying Arrows in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference tilt.
Cuba City 82, Darlington 54 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Cubans routed the Redbirds in a SWAL showdown.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Galena 45, Stockton 39 — At Forreston, Ill.: The Pirates held off the Blackhawks in their Illinois Class 1A sectional final and advanced to Monday’s super sectional against Chicago Hope Academy in Hoffman Estates.