DARLINGTON, Wis. — Back in the day, Cayden Rankin said his toughest weekly matchup was going toe-to-toe against cousin Carter Lancaster in “grandma’s driveway.”
Those pickup games are paying dividends now for the Darlington boys basketball team. With Rankin and Lancaster joining forces, the Redbirds shut down their toughest foe to date.
They combined to shoot 10 of 12 in the second half and scored 45 points as Wisconsin Division 4 No. 3 Darlington handed fourth-ranked Fennimore its first loss of the season, 71-57, on Tuesday in a battle atop the Southwest Wisconsin Activities League.
Three unbeaten SWAL teams entered Tuesday without a blemish. Two of them took the Redbirds’ floor on Tuesday, and it was Darlington’s efficient play after halftime that preserved their perfect record. The third undefeated team, top-ranked Cuba City, earned a home win over Boscobel.
“This means everything. Our first quality, quality win against a really good team and it feels good to get that off of our shoulder,” said Rankin, who was a perfect 5-for-5 from the field and 2-for-2 on free throws for 12 second-half points. “It’s a big boost to get our momentum going.”
The Redbirds (10-0) trailed only once when Adam Larson scored the game’s first points with a free throw for the Golden Eagles (8-1). Easton Evenstad’s free throws put Darlington on the board, followed by a jumper from Rankin, and the Redbirds never trailed again.
Lancaster drained a 3 and followed up with a reverse layup for Darlington’s largest lead of the first half, 28-19. Kellen Kenney scored seven straight points for Fennimore to cut the Eagles’ deficit to 30-26 at the break.
Fennimore held tough with Darlington through the first few minutes after halftime, with a pair of Brady Larson 3-pointers cutting the Eagles’ deficit to 45-42 at the 10-minute mark. Lancaster responded with back-to-back circus layups, the start of a 14-3 Redbirds run and a 59-45 lead. The 6-foot-4 junior guard capped the spurt with an “almost dunk” over the 6-9 Adam Larson, bringing Darlington fans to their feet.
“What won us the game tonight was we played a full game, not just a half,” said Lancaster, who scored 14 points in the second half for a game-high. “This is a huge win. Fennimore’s a really good team. If we want to get back on top of the conference, we need to make sure we come out and win as many games as we can. Cuba City’s a good team, Mineral Point’s a good team — so we’ve got to make sure we come ready every time.”
After Lancaster’s layup gave the Redbirds a 69-52 lead, both teams pulled their starters. Rankin finished with 22 points, Curtis Stone added nine and Evenstad eight to round out Darlington. Kenney paced Fennimore with 22 points while Adam Larson finished with an 11-point, 10-rebound double-double.
Eagles coach Troy Larson said Tuesday night showed the SWAL is once again going to be a dog fight. The Redbirds showed up. Fennimore will need a better effort if it hopes to hang the next time these two teams play, coach Larson said.
“It’s a situation where records are records, but you’ve got to be ready night in, night out and we weren’t,” he added. “This is exactly what I thought it would come down to. The (SWAL) has proven over these last few years to be (tough). You try to hold serve on your home court and hope to steal one occasionally as a visiting team. That’s going to hold true again this year.
“You’re going to have to hold down home court and Darlington did that tonight.”