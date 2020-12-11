Makenna Haase has a 26-year-old Clarke University women’s basketball record in her crosshairs.
The senior from Freedom, Wis., needs just 63 points to pass Tina Kuhle’s record of 1,773 set during the 1993-94 season. Haase is averaging 11.9 points per game through the first seven games of the Pride’s season after averaging 16.5 points during an honorable mention all-American freshman year, and 16.9 and 16.4 as second-team all-American the past two seasons. The Heart of America Athletic Conference named her its freshman of the year, and she has been a first-team selection the past two seasons.
Haase has helped the Pride to a 74-31 record and a pair of berths in the NAIA national tournament during her career. She already owns the school record with 1,074 rebounds and 185 blocked shots.
Clarke (6-1 overall, 4-1 Heart) hosts Peru State College at noon Saturday at the Robert and Ruth Kehl Center.
Loras coach named to Hall of Fame — Loras College men’s basketball coach Chris Martin will be inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2021. Martin earned all-state accolades at Eureka High School and helped his team to 19-7 and 25-1 records his final two seasons before graduating in 2000.
He ranks second in Elmhurst College history with 1,763 career points and owns the single-season record for steals (78), career record for steals (249) and single-game record for free throws made (20).
He became Elmhurst’s first three-time College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin first-team all-league selection. A two-time D3hoops.com All-American, Martin was inducted into Elmhurst’s Athletics Hall of Fame in 2011.
Martin is in his fourth season at Loras. He led the Duhawks to the 2018-19 NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
Clarke soccer players honored — Clarke junior defender Jadyn Knox earned second-team all-Heart of America Conference accolades in women’s soccer this fall. Forward Reese Castanon and midfielder Bailey McNamee landed on the third team.
Cooksley, Schroeder earn Heart honors — Clarke landed four players on the Heart of America Conference’s third-team honor unit in women’s volleyball. Alana Cooksley, a junior setter from Dubuque Hempstead, and Rebecca Schroeder, a junior outside hitter from Bellevue, made the squad along with teammates Kelsi Chambers and Megan Pressgrove.
Guns headed to Coe — Dubuque Senior’s Gavin Guns will continue his baseball career next fall at Coe College of the American Rivers Conference. As a junior this summer, Guns batted .415 (17-for-41) with 5 doubles and 18 RBIs.
Stelzer to Kirkwood — Western Dubuque senior Jax Stelzer will continue his golf career at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids. This season, he ranked No. 16 in Class 4A with an 18-hole scoring average of 75.67.
Midwest Conference opts out — The Midwest Conference Presidents Council announced last week it will not sponsor league competition, including championships, for fall and winter sports during the 2020-2021 academic year. The decision was unanimous and covers men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s swimming & diving, men’s and women’s indoor track & field, and volleyball.