Weather permitting, it won’t take long to get a feel for Mississippi Valley Conference supremacy among the four local girls golf squads.
Hempstead, Senior, Wahlert and Western Dubuque square off at 1 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Golf & Country Club. And all four squads have reason for optimism.
Here is a capsule look at the local girls golf season, which tees up its season today:
Recommended for you
DUBUQUE WAHLERT
Coach — Dan Mulligan
Last season — 3rd at Iowa Class 3A state tournament
Returning starters — Katelyn Vaassen (sr.), Maggie Heiar (sr.), Ava Kalb (jr.), Julia Busch (jr.), Payton Portzen (soph.).
Other returning letterwinners — Brooke Wuebker (sr.) Cate Ihrig (soph.).
Promising newcomers — Taylor Borgerding (soph.), Morgan Schmitt (soph).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return a loaded lineup with plenty of state-meet experience. In addition to placing third as a team, all five returning starters placed individually at state. Kalb took 12th, Vaassen finished 16th, Heiar finished 30th, Busch took 35th and Portzen finished 42nd. Vaassen and Kalb also earned all-Mississippi Valley Conference a year ago. Wahlert also returns a group that excelled on the JV circuit a year ago and welcomes talented newcomers who will create competition on the practice range.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Brooke Klostermann (1st season)
Last season — 61-9, 5th at Iowa Class 4A state tournament
Returning starters — McKenna Stackis (jr.), Cece Ball (soph.), Addy Jones (jr.).
Other returning letterwinners — Ava Hosch (jr.).
Promising newcomers — Natalie Fangmann (fr.).
Outlook — Klostermann takes over the program after serving as an assistant coach on last year’s squad, which finished third at the MVC super meet, won a Class 4A regional and placed fifth at the state tournament. Stackis leads the way after finishing in a tie for fifth at the individual state tournament. Klostermann likes the team chemistry and the way the Bobcats work hard while having fun in practice. Western Dubuque figures to battle for the MVC divisional crown with Cedar Falls, Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Washington and Wahlert.
DUBUQUE HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Karla Weber (12th season)
Last season — 51-20
Top players — Sydney Lyon (sr.), Taylor Loso (sr.), Mia Westland (sr.), Maya England (sr.), Danielle McQuillen (jr.), Natalie Ries (jr.), Emmerson Glaser (soph.), Lauren Haverland (soph.), Brooke Kelsch (soph.).
Outlook — The Mustangs, under the direction of reigning MVC coaching staff of the year Weber and Renee Roos, return first-team all-MVC player Lyon and second-teamer McQuillen from a year ago. They lead a group of nine players competing for the six spots in the varsity lineup. Although Hempstead lacks in numbers, the squad has a strong work ethic and players with plenty of golf experience. The Mustangs expect to contend again in the MVC race.
DUBUQUE SENIOR
Coach — Tim Felderman (4th season)
Last season — 42-21
Returning starters — Olivia Duschen (sr.), Mya Beau (sr.), Evelyn Deutsch (soph.).
Outlook — The Rams opened the season with 30 golfers on the roster, and that will help fill the void of three graduated seniors who helped Senior finish atop the MVC Valley Division standings with a .662 winning percentage. It might take some time to figure out a starting lineup, as Felderman will need to see the newcomers compete outdoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.