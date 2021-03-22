Robert Cronin definitely considers the Dubuque Fighting Saints a playoff contender, and the last two nights back his point.
Cronin scored a pair of goals Sunday afternoon to lead the Saints to a 5-2 victory over Green Bay at Mystique Community Ice Center. That came less than 24 hours after Dubuque earned a standings point with a 2-1 overtime loss at Chicago.
Chicago leads the USHL with 62 points, and Green Bay sits third overall in the 14-team league. The Saints (16-19-3) trail Team USA by nine points for the fourth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 16 games remaining in the season, including the next two against the Americans.
“It’s unfortunate we had the 1-10 start, but since then, we’ve proven that we can play with anyone in the league,” said Cronin, who has 10 goals and 19 points in the last 14 games. “We’ve beaten Chicago, we’ve beaten Green Bay, we’ve beaten Muskegon, we’ve beaten USA, and we feel like we can be a top team, too.
“We have to find a way to make the playoffs. But, if we do, we definitely feel like we can make a pretty good run.”
Playing their third game in as many days and fourth in six days following a trip to Youngstown, the Saints had by far the fresher legs Sunday afternoon. They jumped to a 4-0 lead to seize control.
“Considering we’ve played six games in 10 days, with all the travel on top of it, it’s extraordinary that we had as much in the tank as we did today,” Saints coach Oliver David said. “Green Bay and Chicago are the top two teams in the conference, and we played some of our best hockey of the season this week against them.”
The Saints also got a little payback Sunday afternoon. Late in a 6-4 loss at Green Bay on Tuesday, Gamblers defenseman Mason Lohrei delivered a hit to the head of Saints forward Matt Savoie that led to a three-game suspension. Lohrei served the final game of the suspension on Sunday.
“We really wanted to get this one for Savvy,” said Saints forward Stephen Halliday, who tussled with Lohrei after the hit and had three assists Sunday. “Our team mentality was we had to win this game, and we made sure to put ourselves in a better position to do it than we did (Saturday) night.
“We’re a transition team, and we generate offense from defense. Tonight, we played really tight defense and it made a huge difference at the other end of the ice.”
Dubuque needed just 1:53 to open the scoring on the first power play of the game. Kenny Connors, Daniyal Dzhaniyev and Henry Thrun moved the puck around the perimeter before Connor Kurth found Tristan Lemyre for a backdoor tap-in and his ninth goal of the year.
That highlighted a period in which Dubuque outshot the Gamblers, 11-1.
Cronin doubled the lead 1:44 into the second with his team-leading 17th of the year. Thrun made a long outlet pass to Halliday, who drove the net to get goalie Aaron Randazzo out of position before a slick cross-crease pass to Cronin for a tap-in.
Thrun scored the eventual game-winner just 3:06 later. Savoie sidestepped Jarod Crespo to start a 3-on-1 for himself, Cronin and Halliday, and Thrun scored his third of the year by following the play and depositing the rebound.
Savoie made it 4-0 with his 12th in 20 games since joining the team. He completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence with Cronin and Halliday for a goalmouth tally at 4:48 of the third.
Camden Thiesing ended Lukas Parik’s shutout bid at 8:53 with a goal the Saints contested because a Green Bay forward pushed a Dubuque defender into the goalie.
But Cronin got that back with another power play goal five minutes later. He scored a second-effort goal set up by Andrei Buyalsky and Braden Doyle for his 18th.
Thiesing added a shorthander a minute later to conclude the scoring.
“We’ve shown that we can score with teams like Green Bay and Chicago, but it’s just a matter of keeping the puck out of the net,” Thrun said. “Tonight, from the goaltender out, we did a great job of defending and it led to our offense.
“These were three big points for us the last two nights against teams in front of us in the standings. It keeps us alive. But, at the end of the day, we have to win games and not settle for just getting one point in games.”