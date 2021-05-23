Loras College saw its run in the American Rivers Conference baseball tournament come to an end on Saturday.
Joe Egan went 2-for-3 and Dylan Pardoe connected for a triple, but the Duhawks fell to Luther, 5-2, in an elimination game in Waverly, Iowa.
The Norse (30-14) advanced to today’s tournament championship game against NCAA Division III No. 14-ranked Coe in Cedar Rapids. Despite claiming the most postseason victories since 2008, the Duhawks ended their season at 25-18.
The Duhawks got off to an early lead on the Norse, striking first in the top of the second inning on a leadoff triple from Pardoe. Daniel Rogers hit a single and advanced to second on a throwing error by Luther that saw Pardoe score from third on the play for the first run of the inning.
Egan advanced Rogers to third on a sacrifice bunt to bring Bill Luzzo up, who walked to put two runners on for Ryan Wohlers. Luzzo advanced to second and Rogers scored on a throwing error from Norse pitcher John Colucci III to bring the score to 2-0 at the end of the second.
The Norse responded an inning later by scoring four runs, then added another in the bottom of the fifth to cap the scoring.
Julian Lopez pitched 2 2/3 innings for Loras, allowing four runs on six hits before Davis Pasco came on in relief. Pasco finished out the game, throwing 5 1/3 innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four.
Duhawks senior shortstop Luke Fennelly led the conference in runs scored with 50, and had a conference-leading 11 home runs.
PREP BASEBALL
Warriors drop pair — At East Dubuque, Ill.: East Dubuque suffered rare back-to-back losses in a 6-1 setback to Freeport Aquin and a 6-3 defeat to New Glarus (Wis.). The Warriors’ bats struggled, managing only six total hits on the day.
Warren/Stockton 11, Lena-Winslow 5 — At Lena, Ill.: Caleb Mammoser delivered a two-run single and then followed that up with a two-run double to power the Warhawks (13-1) on Friday night.
PREP SOFTBALL
Scales Mound/River Ridge 13-1, Lanark Eastland 11-14 — At Scales Mound, Ill.: Mickayla Bass went 3-for-4 with two doubles while also earning the win in the circle in the opener, leading the co-op to a split with the Cougars.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 14, Balltown 4 — At Farley, Iowa: Kannon Coakley went 3-for-4 with a home run, Andy Seabrooke also went yard in support of Aaron Saeugling on the mound, and Farley beat Balltown.