Jack Gilligan faked right and cut left.
He broke free about the 45-yard line, but the defense was catching up.
A little too late, though.
Gilligan raced untouched through the Dubuque Hempstead defense for an 85-yard touchdown early in the second quarter and added a 79-yard TD pass in the fourth as Dubuque Senior opened the season with a 19-6 victory over the Mustangs on Friday night at Dalzell Field.
“I was just hoping not to get chased down,” Gilligan said. “That was a pretty big turning point in the game. It led us through the game and got the momentum going.”
Hempstead leads the overall series, 32-18, but the gap is getting smaller after the Rams won for the fourth time in the last six meetings.
Senior is 6-4 against its biggest rival over the past 10 seasons, but this one was a little ugly.
“It’s always great to win the first game. Great atmosphere,” Senior coach Dale Ploessl said. “I don’t care if it’s 2-0, winning an intracity game is huge for these kids. I’m so happy for the seniors to go out and get a win against Hempstead in their senior year.
“But we’ve got to plug away. We didn’t play very good, honestly, so we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Gilligan ran for 115 yards and threw for 182 despite completing just 6 of 17 passes. He connected with Tart for a 79-yard touchdown with 5:46 left.
Tart finished with two receptions for 122 yards.
“It was huge,” Tart said of his touchdown. “I think it really sealed the game and it brought so much energy. Our defense went out there and got more stops. That’s the game.”
Senior had two extended drives in the first half, but had come away with just three points as the Rams offense took the field midway through the second quarter.
After Tommy Williams picked up 5 yards on first down, Gilligan carried the Rams the rest of the way.
He faked a pitch right to the running back and cut back inside. After breaking through the back of the Mustangs’ defense, he turned on the burners with nothing but green turf in front of him.
The nearest Hempstead defender finally caught up to him at the goal line, but by then it was far too late.
Kyle Konrardy kicked field goals of 27 and 36 yards in the opening half. He had a 44-yard attempt partially blocked in the closing seconds of the half.
Hempstead couldn’t get much going offensively at all.
The Mustangs methodically drove inside the Senior 25-yard line on their first possession, but Rams defensive lineman Alec Parkin busted through the line for a 10-yard sack of quarterback Noah Pettinger. Hempstead eventually turned the ball over on downs.
It didn’t go any smoother for the Rams.
Senior took possession at the Mustangs’ 36 following a shanked punt, but moved the ball just a single yard before turning it over on downs.
Parkin blindsided Pettinger for a strip-sack and Logan Simon recovery gave Senior possession at the Hempstead 36 late in the first half, but the Rams settled for Konrardy’s 36-yard field goal with 36 seconds left.
“I was super excited for this game,” Parkin said. “All offseason guys were talking about it. We’ve got to open up against Hempstead, we have to execute, we have to be absolutely electric out there.
“We wanted to make the plays and we made them. We stepped up, got off the field and let our offense do the work.”
Rams defensive back Ray Schlosser intercepted a tipped pass from Pettinger with 12 seconds left, but the Mustangs got a fingertip on Konrardy’s 44-yard field goal attempt and took a knee to send the game to halftime with Senior lead, 13-0.
Hempstead put together a 6-minute drive to open the third quarter, but came away empty-handed when Luc Montocchio’s 33-yard field goal sailed wide left.
Pettinger, a converted receiver making his first starter at quarterback, completed 22 of 35 passes for 180 yards with one interception and his first career touchdown pass.
Pettinger and Jayden Siegert hooked up for a 16-yard touchdown -- despite a defensive pass interference penalty on the play -- to end Senior’s shutout bid with 4:15 remaining.
Siegert caught nine passes for 65 yards. Luke Odefey added four receptions for 51 yards.
Bryar Blean ran for 64 yards on 12 carries for the Mustangs.
“We moved the ball really well between the 20s, and we just shot ourselves in the foot,” Hempstead coach Jeff Hoerner said. “I think every time we got down there we had a big penalty. It stinks it was this week, but we’ll learn from this.”