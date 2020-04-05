A pair of Dubuque County catchers earned elite praise from the Cedar Rapids-based Perfect Game scouting service when it announced its preseason all-American teams recently.
Western Dubuque’s Calvin Harris earned second-team all-American accolades and first-team all-Central Region honors on the Perfect Game honors squads that include only players in the high school graduating class of 2020. Ian Moller, a junior at Dubuque Wahlert, received first-team accolades on both the Underclassmen Preseason All-American Team and the Central Region Team for players in the graduating classes of 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Harris, a University of Mississippi recruit, and West Des Moines Dowling pitcher Carter Baumler, a Texas Christian recruit, were the lone Iowans on the Central Region first team for the senior class. The Central Region includes players from Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Moller, who played for the Georgia-based Team Elite Prime squad last summer and is committed to Louisiana State University, has already been projected as a first-round selection in the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft. Moller also made the Central Region first-team along with fellow Iowans Brody Brecht, a Louisville commit from Ankeny and Iowa City West pitcher Marcus Morgan.
“With more than 450,000 high school baseball players in the nation, the Rawlings-Perfect Game Preseason All-American players represent the very best in their classes,” said Mike Thompson, chief marketing officer for St. Louis-based Rawlings. “Rawlings and Perfect Game are synonymous with the game of baseball, and the preseason awards allow us to recognize and reward these elite athletes for their hard work and contribution to the game.”
Dubuque Hempstead right-handed pitcher Logan Runde collected second-team all-Central Region on the Underclassmen Preseason All-American Team.
The tri-state area was well-represented on the national honorable mention lists, as well.
The senior all-American lists included: Dubuque Senior shortstop Johnny Blake, Dubuque Wahlert outfielder Bennett Cutsforth, Mineral Point outfielder Grady Gorgen, Dubuque Hempstead first baseman Andrue Henry, Senior catcher Luke Kuennen and Western Dubuque right-handed pitcher Casey Perrenoud. Cutsforth is committed to Des Moines Area Community College, Henry to Kirkwood Community College and Perrenoud to Southeastern Community College.
The Underclassmen Preseason All-American honorable mention list included: Wahlert first baseman Garrett Kadolph, Mineral Point outfielder Dominik McVay, Hempstead catcher Solen Munson, Western Dubuque third baseman Sawyer Nauman, Hempstead catcher Zach Sabers, Wahlert third baseman Aaron Savary, Senior shortstop Cole Smith, Wahlert outfielder Tommy Specht, Hempstead shortstop Kellen Strohmeyer and Mineral Point outfielder Liam Stumpf. Specht is committed to the University of Illinois, Strohmeyer to the University of North Carolina and Stumpf to Missouri State.
IOWA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL SEASON CANCELED
The American Legion of Iowa Baseball Committee this week opted to cancel the 2020 season due to the coronavirus pandemic. The committee received input from coaches and local Legion representatives and decided the safety of all involved with the program was paramount.
Despite the decision, the state association will still award baseball scholarships to seniors this season. First place is $2,000, and the runner-up receives $500. Winners will be selected by the Baseball Committee in July.
NORWALk’S BORN NAMED GATORADE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
University of Northern Iowa men’s basketball signee Bowen Born has been named the 2019-20 Gatorade Iowa Boys Basketball Player of the Year. He became the first player from Norwalk High School to earn the award, which recognizes not only outstanding athletic excellence, but also high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound senior guard led the Warriors to a 24-3 record and the Iowa Class 3A state championship. Born averaged 36.4 points and 4.6 rebounds and had 115 assists and 60 steals. The Class 3A Player of the Year has also maintained a 3.57 GPA in the classroom.
Born is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Boys Basketball Player of the Year award.
BANASIK MAKES WIAA 3-POINT FINALS
Macey Banasik, of Prairie du Chien, advanced to the finals of the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association 3-point Challenge last month. The junior qualified in Division 3 along with Prescott junior Isabella Lenz, but the event was cancelled along with the championship games of the state tournament.
The WIAA Board of Control and executive staff decided to honor all 10 girls contest finalists, as well as the 13 boys that were still in contention for a spot in the contest. Each athlete will receive a medal and commemorative photo for advancing to the finals.
NO CITY BOWLING TOURNAMENT IN 2020
Officials with the Dubuque Area USBC canceled the annual men’s and women’s city bowling tournaments because of the coronavirus.