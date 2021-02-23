WAVERLY, Iowa -- The Eagles Nest student section brought the noise and energy.
The Eagles on the court were simply… golden.
Dubuque Wahlert earned a bid to next week’s state tournament in Des Moines with a 52-46 victory at fifth-ranked Waverly-Shell Rock on Tuesday night in the Class 4A Region 6 championship. It is the Eagles’ first trip to state since the 2012-2013 season.
“I’m very proud,” Whalert coach Kris Spiegler said. “I’m especially proud because our seniors have just dedicated a lot of time to this game and it’s paid off. We’ve put in extra time on the weekends and after practice to be in this position. I’m just really happy for them.”
In a hostile road environment, it was critically important for Wahlert to get off to a hot start, and the Eagles did just that. Emma Donovan and Ana Chandlee drained 3-pointers to set the tone and jump out to an early lead. Just as important was their ability to withstand a mini 5-0 run by Waverly-Shell Rock. Mary Kate King’s jumper at the buzzer knotted the score at 13 in a fast-paced first quarter, proving the Eagles were not intimidated.
“It was very important (to get off to a quick start),” Spiegler said. “We wanted to dominate and say, ‘We are going to take control of this game,’ and I think we did that.
Wahlert (13-9) did indeed seize control with an 8-0 run to open the second quarter. Back-to-back three-point plays by Ana Chandlee, who had 14 points on the night, highlighted the scoring run. The Eagles used a zone defense to perfection, baffling the Go-Hawks, and held them scoreless until 3:09 remaining in the half. Senior Mary Kate King’s two free throws, and Mariah Freed’s off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer gave Wahlert a 28-19 lead at halftime.
“We just figured if we could push the pace from the start, they wouldn’t be able to match our energy,” King said.” Our goal was to make them hurt first, instead of digging ourselves a hole, and we did just that.”
The Eagles came out just as energized to start the second half, as they outscored the Go-Hawks 14-7 in a crucial third quarter. King’s nifty spin move opened the scoring and her trey at 3:01 extended the advantage to 39-22. Donovan’s drive to the bucket and free throw with one second left gave them a 42-26 lead entering the final 8 minutes.
Waverly-Shell Rock (21-3) opened the fourth on a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 10, before Nora King’s triple at 4:41 stopped the momentum. The Go-Hawks scored six more unanswered late in the game to get within seven and applied a full-court press, creating a couple late turnovers. It was too little too late as Mary Kate King’s two free throws with 21 seconds left iced the game for good.
“It indescribable,” said King, who finished with 13 points. “It’s what I’ve dreamed of since second grade, so I’m beyond excited.”
Wahlert earned the No. 8 seed in next week’s state tournament and will match up against top-seeded Glenwood (19-3) on Tuesday, Mar. 2 at 11 a.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.