The Loras College football team made quite the statement on Saturday afternoon in Pella, Iowa.
Two days later, the Duhawks’ 38-35 upset win over NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked Central College yielded a complete sweep of the American Rivers Conference player of the week awards.
Aidan Driscoll won the male athlete of the week award, while Evan England and Josh Kieffer landed the offensive and defensive player of the week honors. On Tuesday, the honors continued as Kieffer landed a spot on the D3football.com team of the week.
Driscoll, a freshman from Waunakee, Wis., kicked a 37-yard field goal – his first attempt at the collegiate level – in the waning seconds to lift the Duhawks to the win. He also punted five times for 206 yards and had one 50-yarder and two downed inside the 20.
England, a sophomore quarterback from Wheaton, Ill., completed 34 of 47 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns. He also ran for a score in directing an offense that piled up 468 total yards.
Kieffer, a fifth-year senior linebacker from East Dubuque, Ill., forced a fumble in the fourth quarter that Loras converted into a key touchdown. The 2021 honorable mention all-A-R-C selection recorded a career-high 15 tackles, including four solos and 2½ sacks. Five of his tackles resulted in 47 yards in losses for the Dutch.
Through three games, Kieffer has 24 tackles, shares the team lead with tackles for loss and one forced fumble.
Parker sets another Loras mark — Loras’ Kassie Parker, a graduate student who prepped at Clayton Ridge High School, earned the NCAA Division III athlete of the week award from the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for the fifth time in three years on Monday. She also landed the female athlete of the week award from the A-R-C.
Parker broke her own school record by 39 seconds for the 5K course on Friday at the National Catholic Championship, hosted by the University of Notre Dame, while competing against Division I, II and III runners. The defending Division III national champion won the race in 17:02.06, beating Notre Dame’s Olivia Markezich by 10 seconds. Markezich took 11th at the NCAA Division I cross country national meet last fall.
Parker’s performance helped the Duhawks to a third-place finish at the meet as the highest-placing Division III team. The Duhawks entered the meet ranked 16th in Division III, the highest rank in program history.
Kohawks sweep A-R-C volleyball honors — Coe College’s Maddy Maahs, a freshman setter who led Western Dubuque to a state championship last fall, earned the A-R-C volleyball offensive player of the week award after helping the Kohawks to a 3-1 week. The Epworth, Iowa, native totaled 134 assists, seven kills, two aces and 45 digs as the Kohawks improved to 9-3.
Coe’s Ella Koloc, a freshman from West Delaware, took the defensive award. She tallied 60 digs in four matches, including 29 against Concordia. The Dundee, Iowa, native recorded six aces during the week.
Brandt collects A-R-C award — Loras’ Michael Brandt, a senior midfielder from Ankeny, Iowa, earned the A-R-C men’s soccer offensive player of the week award. He scored the winning goal in Loras’ lone game of the week to help the Duhawks improve to 4-0-1.
Langer stellar in UD net — The A-R-C named the University of Dubuque’s Elisa Langer, a freshman goalkeeper from Waukesha, Wis., as its women’s soccer defensive player of the week. She defeated Knox, 2-0, and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, 2-1, while posting an .875 save percentage in 140 minutes.
Bullock seeing field at Tulsa — Former Dubuque Senior all-state linebacker Seth Bullock is seeing action as a redshirt freshman at Tulsa this season. Bullock has played on special teams in two games this fall for the Golden Hurricanes (2-1) and has recorded two tackles. Tulsa visits No. 16-ranked Ole Miss on Saturday.
