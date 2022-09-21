Josh Kieffer.

Loras College linebacker Josh Kieffer (45) makes a tackle against Central College on Saturday afternoon in Pella, Iowa. The East Dubuque, Ill., native was named to the D3football.com team of the week on Tuesday.

 Owen Funke

The Loras College football team made quite the statement on Saturday afternoon in Pella, Iowa.

Two days later, the Duhawks’ 38-35 upset win over NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked Central College yielded a complete sweep of the American Rivers Conference player of the week awards.

