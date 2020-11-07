News in your town

No. 17 Cyclones face Baylor guarding against November swoon

Prep volleyball: Platteville steps in with state tournament opportunity

Sports briefs: MLB won't punish Turner for returning to field

College football: Clarke opts out of remaining 2020 season

Spartans riding momentum heading into game at winless Iowa

Prep football: Mineral Point pulls away from Lancaster in regular-season finale

Friday's prep football scoreboard

Clarke opts out of remainder of football season

College football: Big 12 probably already out of contention for playoff spot

NFL: Chiefs' undrafted rookie making big impact on defensive line

Path to NASCAR title clear with Harvick out of the way

Prep football: Tonight's area preview capsules