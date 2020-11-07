IOWA CITY -- Rocky Lombardi may have had his Hawkeye State homecoming circled on the calendar, but he won’t want to remember it.
Iowa will remember it as the day it turned its season around.
Charlie Jones returned a punt for a touchdown, Riley Moss had a pick-6 moments later, and Tyler Goodson and Mekhi Sargent ran for two touchdowns apiece as the Hawkeyes pummeled Michigan State, 49-7, on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium.
Jones and Moss both scored on 54-yard returns just minutes before halftime, turning a somewhat tight 21-0 contest into a 35-0 blowout.
“I haven’t felt that good in a long time,” said left tackle Alaric Jackson. “Getting this win -- that big, at home -- was a really good feeling for us.”
It was a big win for Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, too. Ferentz earned his 163rd career victory as a member of the Big Ten, passing Penn State’s Joe Paterno for fourth in league history. Only Woody Hayes (202), Amos Alonzo Stagg (199) and Bo Schembechler (194) have more.
“I guess that means I’ve been here a long time, huh?” Ferentz deadpanned.
Goodson scored on runs of 3 and 9 yards in the first half -- his first career two-touchdown game -- as Iowa won for the first time in three games this season. He carried the ball 14 times for 113 yards, his second career 100-yard game after running for a career-high 121 yards last season against Nebraska.
“Obviously being 0-2 is not a good start, so this team was eager to come out and dominate the game,” said Goodson, who scored on a 3-yard run to cap the game’s opening drive. “The first drive gave us the confidence to go drive after drive after drive.”
Iowa’s output was its highest point total at Kinnick since a 55-24 victory over then-No. 3 Ohio State on Nov. 4, 2017.
The Hawkeyes ran for 226 yards as a team on Saturday, an even more impressive feat considering starting right guard Kyler Schott and right tackle Coy Cronk missed the game with injuries.
“After a tough week the last two weeks, coming up short, we played our butts off at all levels,” Jackson said.
Michigan State’s Lombardi, who grew up in Clive, Iowa, and was a standout football player and wrestler at West Des Moines Valley, completed 17 of 37 passes for 227 yards in his first collegiate start in his home state. He also threw three interceptions; Jack Koerner and Barrington Wade picked off passes for the Hawkeyes.
Moss, an Ankeny Centennial grad, and Koerner, a former West Des Moines Dowling standout, also intercepted Lombardi during their high school careers.
“We were excited to face Rocky again,” Moss said. “It was kind of fun to relive those memories.”
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras delivered perhaps his best performance as Iowa’s starter, completing 15 of 27 passes for 167 yards and a touchdown for his first career victory. His 28-yard completion to Nico Ragaini helped set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Smith on Iowa’s second drive.
“It feels great to get the win. Especially the way it came today,” Petras said. “Full team effort: special teams, defense, offense. We all played well, so it feels great.”
Iowa managed just 20 points in each of its first two games, but scored 21 points alone in the second quarter on Saturday -- and reached its combined total from the first two games early in the third.
Jones, a Buffalo transfer who is not yet on scholarship, gave Iowa a short field with a 31-yard punt return to the Michigan State 47. He had another long punt return negated by a block in the back penalty later in the quarter.
The Hawkeyes capitalized, too.
Petras bounced a pass off the hands of Tyrone Tracy and it went straight to Smith for a 12-yard gain. Goodson finished off the quick seven-play drive with a 9-yard run for a 21-0 lead less than 4 minutes into the second quarter.
Jones finally get the big payoff on special teams just before halftime, returning a punt 54 yards for a touchdown for a 28-0 lead. It was the Hawkeyes’ first punt return touchdown since Kyle Groenenweg in 2018.
Moss picked off Lombardi and returned it 54 yards for a touchdown a mere 27 seconds later -- marking 13 consecutive seasons in which the Hawkeyes have returned an interception for a touchdown -- giving Iowa a 35-0 lead at the break.
Iowa has had at least one interception in 10 consecutive games and has picked off 59 passes since the start of the 2017 season.
The Spartans finally dented the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter on tight end Tyler Hunt’s 1-yard end around.
Goodson broke off a career-long 71-yard run on the Hawkeyes’ next snap and Sargent found the end zone from 2 yards out a couple plays later -- Iowa’s first second-half touchdown in its last six Big Ten games.
Iowa hadn’t scored a touchdown in the third quarter against a Big Ten team since a win over Northwestern more than a year ago, on Oct. 26.
Sargent tacked on a 6-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
“We needed success, and I don’t mean that in a success-or-else mode. We just needed to experience some success, but right along with that is you have to earn it,” Ferentz said. “You can’t count on the other team to mess up so you can go home happy. That’s not how it works. Hopefully we took a positive step today. Now the next test is, can we do it back to back?”