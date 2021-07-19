There is no way Danny Leitner is a No. 5 seed.
However, the Germany native understands where the Mississippi Valley Open collaborators were coming from.
“I think this was my second tournament since graduating in 2015,” Leitner said. “So I think the seed was pretty fair.”
While it may have been fair, it was also certainly misleading.
The fifth-seeded Leitner tore his way through the competition in the men’s open singles field, claiming the $600 cash prize on Sunday in straight sets over top-seeded Kareem Allaf, 6-3, 6-2, at the Dubuque Golf & Country Club.
“I’ve been on the sidelines for so many of these nerve-wracking matches for the girls, so it was kind of nice to actually be out there again and understand how difficult it is the things I’m asking of them. Puts things in perspective,” said Leitner, who joined the University of Iowa women’s tennis program in 2018 and acts as associate head coach under Sasha Schmid. “It was good to get out there again.”
Leitner, 29, was recruited out of Germany and played No. 1 singles for four years at South Alabama.
“I had a couple coaches come over and recruit me, and then I ended up in Mobile of all places,” he said.
Leitner was named Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year in 2014 and 2015. He was a four-time first team all-conference honoree, and reached as high as No. 49 in the national singles rankings.
When asked about his prior accomplishments, he didn’t have much to say.
“Don’t want to brag,” he said with a laugh. “No, nothing noteworthy I’d say.”
The final was a matchup of international Hawkeyes. A native of Dubai, Allaf just finished his career after playing five seasons for the Iowa men’s program, with his last three at No. 1 singles.
“Kareem is a great player and he’s won so many matches for Iowa,” Leitner said. “We’re good friends. We know each other and see each other at the (Iowa) facility every day. We’ve played and practiced together. It was the luck of the day for me. It was a 50/50 match and I was a little luckier today. Worked out OK for me.”
Allaf, 23, was recently voted to the All-Big Ten first team for the second consecutive year. He became the first Hawkeye to earn all-league honors in consecutive seasons since Stuart Waters in 2002 and 2003.
“He’s played with me a few times and always beats me,” said Allaf, who collected $300 for reaching the finals. “I was hoping he wasn’t going to play this tournament. His serve is just too good. I missed quite a bit during the important games and he was way more solid than I was today.”
It’s no coincidence that former and current Hawkeyes are starting to overrun the MVO. The tournament has been a popular topic of conversation in Iowa City.
“It was the talk of the (Iowa tennis) facility,” Leitner said. “Kareem is still over there working with some kids, as well as Mili (Oliver), who won the women’s open again. If you’re involved in tennis in Iowa, you kind of know about this tournament. It seems to be the event of the summer. It’s been great. It’s a really nice spot here with great people.”
• Asbury’s David Hash settled for runner-up in the NTRP 4.0 men’s singles bracket, falling to Mike Fenwick of Dixon, Ill., in the finale, 1-6, 7-5, 10-6.
• Illinois natives Przemyslaw Zielinski (Prospect Heights) and Pawel Jaworski (Deerfield) defeated Missouri natives Austin Diehl (Saint Charles) and Carson Haskins (Ballwin) to claim the men’s open doubles title, 6-2, 6-2, for a $100 prize.