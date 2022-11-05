This game has gained a reputation.
And year after year it continues to deliver.
Wade Sheets caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Ben Gultig in overtime, and all-American cornerback Tyler Geiman swatted away a potential game-tying pass on the final play of the game, as the University of Dubuque outlasted Loras, 27-20, in a classic edition of the 14th annual Key City Clash between the rival schools on Saturday at the Rock Bowl.
The Spartans retained the Key for the 11th consecutive season, having won each matchup since 2011. The 2020 contest was not played due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Really, really fantastic playing by both sides,” UD coach Stan Zweifel said. “The ebb and flow of that game was amazing. What I really thought was remarkable was how our guys hung in there resilience wise.”
Though UD hasn’t relinquished control of the Key in more than a decade, the last five meetings have been decided by seven points or less.
Saturday featured the most tightly-contested Key City Clash yet, topping even last year’s 17-14 outcome that the Spartans won with a field goal in the final seconds.
“I’ve only been here four months and it hit me quick,” UD sophomore wide receiver Sheets said, who got his first experience with the rivalry on Saturday. “There’s a deep rivalry here and we knew coming in that it was gonna be a crazy game. We battled through every piece of adversity that we faced.”
Sheets showed up big time in his first Clash, accumulating 186 yards receiving on 13 catches and three touchdowns. Gultig threw for 253 yards and three scores, and Tyler Olejniczak rushed for 98 yards and a touchdown to lead the Spartans’ offensively. Brogen Stewart produced nine tackles to front UD’s defense.
Cassville, Wis., native Ty Bausch scored twice and rushed for 100 yards in his final game in a Loras uniform. Da’Mani Brown added 85 yards receiving and Scott Talmadge kicked two go-ahead fourth-quarter field goals for the Duhawks.
Loras senior and Cascade grad Brett Bower led the Duhawks defensively with nine tackles. Brandon Phelps added three sacks.
“The only way we were able to manage that was we were prepared for that to happen,” Sheets said. “Mentally, we knew it was going to be a tough one. It was (Loras’) senior night, these guys have never beaten us, so they were gonna come out and give it more than their all. Hat’s off to them, they played great.”
Olejniczak gave the Spartans (6-3, 6-1 American Rivers Conference) a 7-0 lead with a 30-yard touchdown run at 5:14 of the first quarter, but the Duhawks quickly responded when Bausch found the end zone on a 4-yard run on the next possession to tie the game at 7-7.
At 6:18 of the second quarter, Gultig and Sheets connected for a 32-yard score on fourth-and-6 to push UD ahead, 14-7.
But Bausch and the Duhawks (5-5, 5-3 A-R-C) answered again when the senior scored from the goal line 56 seconds before the break to knot the score at 14-14.
“Our guys play hard every game,” Loras coach Steve Helminiak said. “They play four quarters every game. I’m very proud of our guys. We did a lot of good things, a lot of things to build off of. It would have been nice to get this one to end it, but overall, these guys had a good season.”
A defensive-minded third quarter saw the Duhawks rack up their sixth and seventh sacks of the game to keep the score deadlocked before Talmadge booted go-ahead field goals of 27 and 25 yards to put Loras in front, 20-14.
That’s when Sheets and Gultig made their previous fourth-down touchdown connection look rather pedestrian.
Facing a seemingly impossible fourth-and-27 with 3:46 to play, Gultig lofted a desperation heave to the end zone, which deflected off of UD’s Gary Young and landed in Sheets’ arms for the game-tying score.
“That’s a Hail Mary with 6 minutes to go,” Sheets said. “You don’t see that very often. That was just a real lucky play.”
Fittingly for this rivalry, the extra point was mishandled and overtime loomed.
Olejniczak busted loose for 24 yards on the first play of OT, setting up Sheets’ third score on a 1-yard fade from Gultig to push UD ahead, 27-20, in this seesaw affair.
This time, Loras couldn’t find an answer.
Evan England’s pass on fourth-and-9 seemed destined to find Brown, but Geiman broke it up just before the receiver could corral it.
The win keeps UD’s hopes alive for a conference title heading into the season’s final week. The Spartans would clinch a tie for the A-R-C title with a win next week over Central and a Wartburg loss to Coe.
“We put ourselves in a position to control our destiny,” Sheets said. “If Coe would knock off Wartburg, we got a shot. We gotta win first, so we’re not looking past that.”
Loras closed its season on Saturday with its first winning conference record since 2008. Helminiak praised his outgoing seniors for the turnaround.
“Our seniors are great,” he said. “We’ve got great men of character in our program. They do things the right way on the field and off the field. They’re good young men and they’ll be very successful in life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.