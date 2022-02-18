The Dubuque Fighting Saints ran into a buzzsaw loaded with NHL prospects on Friday night.
USA Hockey’s National Team Development Program Under 18 squad scored three times in the first 8 minutes of the second period and five times in the third en route to a 9-0 victory over the Saints at Mystique Community Ice Center. Team USA’s roster features 17 players ranked by NHL Central Scouting for this summer’s draft.
Dubuque, which jumped into first place in the USHL’s Eastern Conference with a win on Thursday night, saw a six-game winning streak come to an end and dropped back into second place when Chicago beat Madison. The Saints had picked up 15 of a possible 16 standings points in the eight games prior to Friday night.
Team USA finished with a 50-22 advantage in shots as Dubuque suffered its first shutout loss of the season.
“We’re going to flush this one as quickly as possible. That’s all we can do,” Saints coach Greg Brown said. “They came in here with a lot of intent, we were a little tired and they tilted the ice the whole night. They played great tonight, and we didn’t have any answers. We’re just moving on to Madison (tonight.)”
Team USA dominated the opening minutes of the game, but Philip Svedeback made several Grade A stops to keep it scoreless. Dubuque shifted the momentum in the period with a pair of power play opportunities but couldn’t solve goaltender Tyler Muszelik.
The Americans eventually took a 1-0 lead at the 16:39 mark on a Rutger McGroarty goal. Devin Kaplan and Charlie Leddy worked the puck to the blue paint, and McGroarty won a scrum to push the puck across the goal line.
The Americans finished with a 19-10 advantage in shots in the period.
Team USA doubled the lead just 55 seconds into the middle frame. Lane Hutson made a long outlet pass to Frank Nazar, who used his speed to get behind the Dubuque defense and converted the breakaway.
Minutes later, Svedeback exited the game after taking contact from a Team USA attacker in the goal crease. Leddy’s night ended at the 2:54 mark, when his ugly head hit on Max Montes resulted in a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct. But the Saints couldn’t capitalize on the power play.
The Americans made it 3-0 on a Cutter Gauthier power play goal at the 7:45 mark. Nazar and Seamus Casey set up Gauthier’s one-timer from the left faceoff circle.
Just 32 seconds later, Devin Kaplan put a rebound past Paxton Geisel to make it 4-0. Charlie Stramel and McGroarty were credited with the assists.
The Americans struck again 5:40 into the third period. Nazar’s second goal of the night came on a power play set up by Cole Spicer and Isaac Howard.
Howard added a goal 4:18 later on a one-timer set up by Hutson. He scored again at the 13:50 mark to make it 7-0.
Ryan Chesley and Will Smith added late power play goals to make it 9-0.
Dubuque wraps up a three-game weekend tonight, when it visits Madison. The Saints defeated the Capitols, 6-2, on Thursday and have won all four meetings to date in the seven-game season series.