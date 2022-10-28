POTOSI, Wis. – Normally, missing your starting quarterback for the better part of three quarters is a hurdle.
For Bangor, it’s called a game plan.
Bangor employed a wildcat formation for most of the night, as the Cardinals downed Potosi/Cassville, 20-0, in the Wisconsin Division 7 Level 2 football playoffs on Friday night. But Potosi/Cassville battled to the end.
“We couldn’t give up,” Potosi/Cassville quarterback Raz Okey said. “Bangor is a really good squad, though. It’s disappointing for sure, but I wouldn’t rather do it with any other group of guys. We’re like a family, and nobody ever quits on us.”
Bangor’s regular starting quarterback, Nolan Michek, did not play a single snap until the 2:29 mark of the third quarter, and only after Tanner Jones, the Cardinals’ running back who took most of the snaps in the game, limped off with an apparent injury.
Things didn’t start well for Potosi/Cassville, which saw its season end at 9-2.
Bangor marched down the field on the opening possession of the game to grab an early lead and the only points it needed to win.
The Cardinals (10-1) went 73 yards in eight plays --- all runs, aided by a personal foul call against Potosi/Cassville --- to go up 7-0 at the 8:43 mark on Jones’ 1-yard run.
Potosi/Cassville’s first drive ended when Okey was mauled for a sack by a pair of Cardinals blitzers.
The triumvirate of Jones, Clayton Lyga and Samuel Cropp chewed up yards on the ground on Bangor’s next series. But the Potosi/Cassville defense put the clamps on and forced Bangor to settle for a 26-yard field goal attempt from Sam Crenshaw.
Okey was intercepted on a deep pass on Potosi/Cassville’s next set, and the Cardinals capitalized.
Bangor kept it on the ground again and wore down the co-op with a 13-play drive. Jones had six straight runs, including a fourth-down conversion, to put the Cardinals on the doorstep.
Then, Cody Peterson barreled in from 3 yards out to give Bangor a 17-0 cushion.
Bangor’s punishing ground game kept Potosi/Cassville’s normally high-powered offense on the sidelines for most of the first half and out of sorts when it was on the field.
Potosi/Cassville ran just 12 plays in the first half and registered its only first down of the half with 5:11 to play in the second quarter – on an Okey scramble.
The Cardinals, meanwhile, rolled up 231 first-half yards, all on the ground, and had nearly as many plays of double-digit yards as Potosi/Cassville had total offensive snaps.
Bangor had two touchdowns called back by penalties on its final drive before halftime and settled for a 37-yard field goal from Crenshaw as the second-quarter clock expired.
After trading punts with Bangor to open the third quarter, the Potosi/Cassville offense kicked in for a burst but was foiled by another interception.
Potosi/Cassville had three straight first downs – an Okey run and a Bangor penalty. But Cropp came up with the Cardinals’ second interception of the night to end Potosi/Cassville’s best drive.
Bangor had a third touchdown called back by penalty early in the fourth quarter, and Potosi/Cassville’s Roman Friederick recovered a Bangor fumble on the next play.
But Potosi/Cassville could not take advantage, turning the ball over on downs.
Okey and Potosi/Cassville didn’t give up, though. The senior quarterback connected with Sam Udelhofen on a pair of crowd-pleasing passes in the fourth, but Bangor’s Garrett Brezany came up with the Cardinals’ third interception to preserve the shutout.
