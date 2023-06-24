The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union on Friday released brackets for the softball regional tournament, and as expected, three area teams are currently in line to host through the finals.
Teams were arranged based on rankings released Thursday, although the regional final will be hosted by the team rated highest in the final IGHSAU rankings.
The state tournament will be held July 17-21 at Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge.
Western Dubuque, ranked No. 8 in Class 4A, earned the top seed in Region 8 and will host either Decorah or Charles City in a regional semifinal on July 8. Maquoketa, ranked No. 13, is the No. 2 seed in the region and will host either Marion or Independence in the semifinals. The regional final is slated for July 11.
Class 3A No. 6-ranked Dubuque Wahlert will host North Fayette Valley in a Region 7 quarterfinal on July 6, with the winner facing either Waukon or Crestwood in the semifinals on July 8.
West Delaware plays at Solon in the bottom half of the 3A Region 7 bracket, with the winner advancing to play Monticello or Anamosa in the semifinals. The regional final is scheduled for July 11.
Class 2A No. 7 Cascade is the top seed in Region 8 and will host either Beckman Catholic or Bellevue in a regional quarterfinal on July 5. Beckman hosts Bellevue in the first-round game on June 30. Bellevue Marquette plays at No. 11 Northeast in quarterfinals on July 5, with the winner advancing to play Cascade, Beckman or Bellevue in the semifinals on July 7.
No. 9 Wilton, Louisa-Muscatine, Mediapolis, Durant and Danville are in the bottom half of the 2A Region 8 bracket. The regional final will be played July 10.
Dubuque Senior and Dubuque Hempstead were placed in separate Class 5A regionals.
Senior will play at No. 9 Pleasant Valley in the Region 6 semifinals on July 8. No. 8 Linn-Mar, Cedar Rapids Prairie and Cedar Rapids Washington will compete on the top half of the bracket, with the regional final slated for July 11.
No. 11-ranked Hempstead will play Davenport North in the Region 8 semifinals on July 8. No. 7 Bettendorf earned a bye on the top half of the bracket and will await either Davenport Central or Davenport West. The regional final will be played July 11.
Clayton Ridge will open Class 2A Region 6 play on June 30 with a first-round game at MFL/Mar-Mac. The winner plays at No. 4 Lisbon in the quarterfinals, with a potential semifinal showdown against Alburnett or East Buchanan. No. 13 Wapsie Valley is the favorite to emerge from the bottom half of a bracket that will play its championship game on July 10.
Maquoketa Valley will host Wyoming Midland in a Class 1A Region 7 first-round game on June 30. The winner plays at Calamus-Wheatland in the July 5 quarterfinals with Central City the likely semifinal foe. No. 2-ranked North Linn is the favorite on the top half of the bracket. The regional final is scheduled for July 10.