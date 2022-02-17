West Delaware has joined one the most exclusive clubs in Iowa high school wrestling.
Logan Peyton (152 pounds), Jadyn Peyton (160), Will Ward (182), Sawyer Falck (195) and Cody Monaghan had pins during a decisive seven-bout winning streak to end the dual, and the top-seeded Hawks beat No. 2 Independence, 55-18, for the Iowa Class 2A state dual championship on Wednesday in Des Moines.
Blake Engel (132) also won by fall in the final for West Delaware, which became just the fourth program in state history to four-peat as state dual champions. West Des Moines Valley (1987-92) and Don Bosco (2005-10) each won six straight. Davenport Assumption won four in a row from 2011-2014.
West Delaware rallied to beat No. 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton, 43-24, in the semifinals after holding off eighth-seeded Burlington Notre Dame, 40-32, in the quarterfinals.
BOYS BASKETBALL
River Ridge (Ill.) 71, Galena 63 — At Galena, Ill.: Caden Albrecht scored 20 points and the Wildcats used balance to overcome a pair of 22-point nights from Galena’s Connor Glasgow and Ethan Hefel.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Maquoketa 68, Western Dubuque 57 — At Maquoketa, Iowa: The Cardinals ousted the Bobcats in an Iowa Class 4A regional quarterfinal and will play at DeWitt Central in Saturday’s semifinal.
Vinton-Shellsburg 53, Dubuque Wahlert 49 — At Vinton, Iowa: Claire Lueken scored 14 points and Maria Freed and Emma Donovan added 12 each to lead the Golden Eagles, but the Vikings rallied to win their Class 3A regional semifinal.
Center Point-Urbana 54, West Delaware 29 — At Center Point, Iowa: The Stormin’ Pointers knocked off the Hawks in their Class 3A regional semifinal.
PREP HOCKEY
Dubuque 4, Cedar Rapids 1 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Connor Lucas, Carter Kerkenbush, Joseph Ross and Tyler White scored, and Jack Leverton stopped 18 shots for the Saints, who improved to 9-16-0 in the Midwest High School Hockey League.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
William Penn 106, Clarke 79 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Jacob Fierst shot 12-for-19 and finished with 28 points, Biggie Luster added 18 and Jordan Lake 12, but the Pride (13-15, 7-11 Heart of America Conference) lost on the road.
UW-Platteville 60, UW-Eau Claire 56 (OT) — At Platteville, Wis.: Kyle Tuma scored 15 points, Quentin Shields added 13, Ben Probst had 11 and Justin Stovall 10, and the Pioneers (20-4, 9-4 WIAC) held off the Blugolds in overtime.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Clarke 57, William Penn 42 — At Oskaloosa, Iowa: Tina Ubl scored a game-high 14 points, Taylor Haase added 11 and Nicole McDermott and Emma Kelchen chipped in 10 apiece, and the Pride (25-4, 16-2 Heart) beat William Penn.
UW-Eau Claire 73, UW-Platteville 53 — At Eau Claire, Wis.: Allison Heckert scored 16 points, Maiah Domask added 11 and Sarah Mueller 10, but the Pioneers fell on the road.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Loras 38, Simpson 10 — At Indianola, Iowa: Aiden Evans (133 pounds), Daniel Ruiz (149), Zeke Smith (157) and Shane Liegel (184) won by fall as the Duhawks overpowered the Storm.
Dubuque 37, Simpson 12 — At Indianola, Iowa: Cade Hornback (125), Carson Sauriol (133), Devinaire Hayes (149), Pilo Perez (184) and Robert Melise (285) had pins as the Spartans pummeled the Storm.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Loras 3, Illinois Wesleyan 0 — At Bloomington, Ill.: Dorian Fiorenza had nine kills to lead the Duhawks to a 25-20, 25-14, 25-16 victory on Tuesday night.