John Colin appreciates the University of Iowa swimming program for the opportunity to make his life-long dream come true.
At the same time, it absolutely breaks his heart to know the next generation of swimmers saw that same dream snuffed out on Friday when the University of Iowa announced plans to cut men’s and women’s swimming, along with men’s tennis and men’s gymnastics, at the end of the school year. The school made the cuts in an effort to offset the loss of revenue from the Big Ten Conference’s decision not to play football this fall because of COVID-19 related risks.
“I was born bleeding black and gold,” Colin, a redshirt senior who prepped at Dubuque Senior, said this weekend. “I’ve been a Hawkeye my entire life, and I’m one of the very few who gets to say that I swam for my dream school and my home school. I grew up seeing kids who dreamed of swimming for Iowa and worked so hard to get that opportunity. It’s just heartbreaking for a homegrown Iowa kid who has dedicated his life to it to see this taken away for kids just like me.
“It’s even tougher because now there will be no Division I men’s swimming programs in the state of Iowa. It’s really disappointing to see this university follow in the footsteps of those other schools (Iowa State and Northern Iowa) who dropped their programs a long, long time ago.”
The decision hit extremely close to home for Colin.
He couldn’t wait for one of his Dubuque Area Swimmin’ Hurricanes teammates to enter the program when practices started this week. Anna Pfeiffer, a freshman from Western Dubuque, committed to the Hawkeyes last summer while in the midst of an all-state career at Senior.
“I know what it feels like to be a freshman and show up on campus and be so excited,” Colin said. “This year would have been weird for them anyway, because we have to go about workouts differently because of the virus. But it still means a lot to be around the team, even if it’s not quite the way it’s been in the past.
“Anna hasn’t even gotten started. The freshmen moved in on the 18th and got the news on the 21st. I know how excited all the freshmen were, and it’s heartbreaking to see it ripped away from them. I would have been done after this year anyway, but it really hurts for the swimmers who won’t get to finish their Hawkeye experience.”
Iowa athletic director Gary Barta called an emergency meeting with the four programs at 10:30 a.m. Friday to deliver the news. And Colin knew it wouldn’t be good.
“Most of us have been bracing for not having a season but not necessarily cutting the program,” Colin said. “We were planning on starting on Monday anyway, and typically, you don’t call a meeting that urgent. Then we saw the notification of which sports were going to the meeting, and we had a pretty good idea of what it was going to be about — whether that was going to be cutting scholarships or cutting the program.”
Colin has a unique perspective on the decision to cut the four sports.
His older brother, Ben, swam for the Hawkeyes and served on a student-athlete advisory committee that works hand-in-hand with the university’s administration as well as other programs within the Big Ten. Ben Colin has worked closely with Barta for the past few years and recently began law school with the intent of one day becoming an athletic director himself.
“Obviously, I’m very upset at the decision to cut swimming, but it helps to see both sides of it and at least have that perspective from Ben,” John Colin said. “Everybody else doesn’t understand the business side of it. It’s hard to watch some of the other people who don’t see the business side of it, because they’re sitting there, wondering why.”
On Monday, Barta conducted a Zoom meeting with reporters to explain the decision to cut the four sports. He said the athletic department will soon be securing a $75 million loan to cushion the blow from $100 million losses from not having a fall football season, and it will take 15 years to pay back that loan.
The athletic department is self-sustaining and a non-profit entity. In the past, football — and to a smaller extent, men’s basketball — generated enough revenue to support the 24 intercollegiate sports offered at Iowa.
He said the department now faces a deficit of $60-$75 million. Even if the Big Ten plays football in the spring, it will not generate the kind of revenue of a typical fall.
Iowa will honor the scholarships of the impacted student-athletes through their graduations, and Barta said they will not be penalized if they enter the transfer portal and opt to return to Iowa.
Now, the Hawkeyes will have their fingers crossed to have one last season before being shut down.
“It’s going to be hard for morale, because there are going to be kids who want to transfer,” John Colin said. “For those of us who are staying, we want to show what being a Hawkeye is all about. We’re not just going to drop it. The motivation is still high. It’ll be different with some of the kids who will be wanting to leave, especially some of them being your best friends.
“There are guys with two or three years of eligibility left, and it would break my heart to see them leave. I don’t blame them, and I’d prefer them to leave because they’re too good of athletes to have their athletic careers cut off this way. They brought us so much energy the last year, and I hate to see that disappear. But everyone here is motivated to get better and have a good time with everybody else while we still can.”
Iowa was scheduled to host the NCAA championships at its state-of-the-art 10-year-old aquatic center.