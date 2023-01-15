Michael Rhett Gilbertson can’t help but push himself every day at Dubuque Hempstead boys swimming practices.
The Mustangs have developed extraordinary depth at the varsity level, and he knows there’s another wave of talent right behind the varsity.
“Just look at how well our JV team is placing in every meet this year,” Gilbertson, a junior, said Saturday morning after winning the 200 individual medley in 2:09.45 and the 500 freestyle in 5:12.20 to help the Mustangs defeat city rival Senior, 112-58, at the Dubuque Community School District Aquatic Center.
“We have JV guys who would be swimming varsity on a lot of other teams. And they’re getting faster and faster every day.”
A key to that has been the addition of Tom Caccia, a Hall of Fame coach at Platteville High School who retired from Simpson College in 2021. He joined head coach Rick Loeffelholz and assistant Dalton Hammel on the 29-swimmer squad.
“On other teams, they might get as much focus, but Coach Caccia coaches them up, which only makes the team depth better,” Gilbertson said. “He does such a great job making specific techniques more efficient.”
On Saturday, the Mustangs won seven of the 12 events, including two relays. They finished 1-2-3 in three races and 1-2 in two others, and eight different swimmers contributed to victories.
“Look at last week. We went up against a really good swimming school (in the Mustang Invitational) and lost by only six points even though Bettendorf won almost every race,” said Brandon Decker, who won the 50 freestyle in 23.26 and swam the leadoff leg on the winning 200 free relay that went 1:35.05 on Saturday. “It’s not just meets. In practice, you’re constantly swimming against fast guys in the next lane over. If you don’t want to lose to them, even in practice, it pushes you to go faster in test sets and makes you faster for meets.”
Owen Leitzen won the 200 freestyle in 1:58.44 and swam the second leg of the 200 free relay, while Kyle Powers took the 100 freestyle in 51.46 and led off the winning 400 free relay that went 3:33.92. Abd Ul-Haq swam on both winning relays, while Logan Westhoff, Zach Wenger and Henry Gilbertson swam on one each.
Senior opened the meet by winning the 200 medley relay in 1:45.19 behind William Fry (backstroke), Zack Heiar (breaststroke), Jarrett Herber (butterfly) and Walter Freund (freestyle). Herber also took the 100 butterfly in 58.21, while Fry won the 100 backstroke in 58.92 and Heiar finished first in the 100 breaststroke in 1:02.37.
With the Mississippi Valley Conference meet kicking off the championship portion of the season next week at Linn-Mar, Herber feels good about the Rams.
“As a team, we have a really good environment going on right now,” he said. “We do have a smaller team, but we all get along really well and we push each other hard to be the best we can be.
“Individually, I feel really good about the next few weeks. I dropped a bunch of time last week and even more this week. That’s a good sign with all the big meets we have coming up.”
