After falling in the WIAA Division 4 state semifinals last season, Southwestern’s Jordan Stanton has made it a personal mission to get back to Grand Chute, Wis.
Stanton, the Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week, pitched 6 2/3 innings Tuesday night and finished with 16 strikeouts, three hits and one walk to earn a 4-0 win over SWAL rival Fennimore. The senior ace has pitched a combined 14 1/3 innings so far this season with 34 strikeouts.
“After last season, the seniors took it upon themselves to really push one another to get stronger and improve their skills during the offseason,” Southwestern baseball coach Isaac Stanton said. “They have a sense of urgency with it being their senior year, and they want to make another long tournament run.”
Jordan has been playing on the varsity team since his freshman season, and said that last season’s trip to state was exciting, but the outcome left him wanting more.
“I started that game and they really hit off me,” Jordan said. “I have been able to get a lot more velocity on my fastball this year thanks to the work I’ve put in. I’m not a very tall guy, so I knew that in order to get more velocity I would have to get my legs stronger. I played ball all summer long and I spent a lot of time in the weight room, and it has paid off.”
During the game against Fennimore, Isaac — who is Jordan’s father — said that this was the first game this season where Jordan got to the 100-pitch count.
“He wanted so badly to finish that game, and as a dad you also want to see him finish off such a dominant performance,” Isaac said. “When he’s on the mound, he calms the rest of his teammates down. He just exudes confidence out there, and as his dad and his coach I’m just so proud of him.”
When he’s not on the mound, Jordan plays shortstop and catcher for the Wildcats, who are off to a 5-2 start this season.
“He’s been programmed to be our Swiss Army knife of sorts,” Isaac said. “We are able to put him at several positions confidently.”
Jordan said the pitching mound has always been where he’s felt most comfortable.
“For as long as I can remember I wanted to be a pitcher,” he said. “I grew up watching pitchers throw and I just fell in love with it.”
Jordan, a three-sport athlete for Southwestern, will continue his baseball career alongside teammate Peerson Kephart next year at UW-Platteville.
“I’ve been a three-sport athlete for so long, it will be nice to just get to focus on baseball,” Jordan said. “Peerson and I have been best friends since our family moved here in the fourth grade. It’s pretty exciting to know that we can keep playing together for a few more years.”