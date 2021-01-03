LANCASTER, Wis. — The Lancaster girls basketball team continues to roll after taking down Division 5 No. 6-ranked Shullsburg, 51-38, on Saturday afternoon at Lancaster High School.
The Flying Arrows, tied for 10th in the Division 4 rankings, improved to 11-0 with the victory.
“This is new territory for these girls and it’s just really exciting for them,” Lancaster coach Mark Uppena said. “These girls have gelled together so well and we have a nice mix of athleticism and tenacity this year.”
The Arrows, who finished 12-12 last season, started one senior, two juniors and two sophomores on Saturday afternoon.
“Our three seniors have been crucial for us and our success,” Uppena said. “I’m so proud of them for sticking it out over the years and for working extremely hard to get us to this point. Their leadership has been incredible and they are so encouraging of their teammates.”
The Arrows were led by senior guard Kiley Kelly, who finished the game with a team-high 17 points, including three 3-pointers. Kelly is a three-year starter for the Arrows.
“We’ve had some seasons where we didn’t win many games, but we have all worked so hard to reach our goals,” Kelly said. “It just feels really good to see that work paying off.”
The Arrows took a 27-22 lead into the second half, and used a combination of man-to-man and 1-3-1 zone defense to rattle the Miners (9-2).
“I thought our quickness and athleticism really helped with our defensive effort today,” Uppena said. “We knew they liked to dribble drive and we were able to limit that and force them to take more outside shots.”
The perimeter game was not kind to the Miners, who went 5-for-24 from 3-point range.
“We knew Layla (Alt) is their go-to scorer and we had to get a hand in her face all the time, but she was still able to score too much in the first half,” Kelly said. “We did a lot better job of not allowing her shots in the second half.”
Alt, who led the Miners with 19 points, scored 14 in the first half. She joined the 1,000 point club with her final point late in the second half. Alt became the sixth player in program history to reach the scoring plateau.
“Coach (Nathan) Russell has a heck of a program and this is a big win for our girls,” Uppena said. “It is great whenever you can compete against a high-level opponent, and we were glad to get out of there with a win.”
The Arrows started the second half on a 6-0 run before the Miners pulled back to within seven points with 15:53 remaining, but Lancaster would not allow them to get any closer for the duration of the game.
Junior Bridee Burks added 12 points for the Arrows, while Lainee Burks, Anna Murphy and Tatianna Place each added six.
“This season is great because we know anyone on the bench can come in and help us offensively,” Kelly said. “The younger girls have stepped up so much, and we’ve all just been able to work together really well so far.”
Anna Wiegel added eight points for the Miners, who will travel to Mineral Point on Monday.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the Arrows, who take on undefeated Prairie du Chien Tuesday in a Southwest Wisconsin Conference matchup.
“We are just going to keep doing what we do well and prepare to the best of our abilities,” Uppena said. “We know we have a tough stretch ahead of us, but the girls are excited for it.”