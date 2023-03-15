Beckman Vs. Albernett
Beckman Catholic’s Padraig Gallagher was selected to the IPSWA Class 2A all-state first team.

 Stephen Gassman

The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released its boys basketball all-state teams on Tuesday, and four area athletes were recognized.

Beckman Catholic’s Padraig Gallagher was the lone local athlete to garner first-team honors, making the top team in Class 2A. With his 2023 recognition, the senior became the first Trailblazer in school history to receive all-state accolades three times, and just the fifth to be listed on the first team.

