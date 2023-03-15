The Iowa Print Sports Writers Association released its boys basketball all-state teams on Tuesday, and four area athletes were recognized.
Beckman Catholic’s Padraig Gallagher was the lone local athlete to garner first-team honors, making the top team in Class 2A. With his 2023 recognition, the senior became the first Trailblazer in school history to receive all-state accolades three times, and just the fifth to be listed on the first team.
Gallagher capped a highlight-filled senior campaign by reaching the 1,000-point plateau, setting a single-game scoring record (45), and breaking the previous Beckman mark for most 3-pointers in a game (eight) in a contest against Wilton earlier this year.
The Northwest Missouri State commit finished second on Beckman’s all-time scoring list with a career point total of 1,320.
Recommended for you
Dubuque Senior’s Jacob Williams landed on the 4A third team after leading the Rams within one game of a state tournament berth. Williams, a junior, led Dubuque Senior with 12.4 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. The Rams finished with a record of 19-4 and were season-long mainstays inside the Iowa Associated Press and Iowa High School Athletic Association top-10 rankings.
Jensen Wedeking, a senior from Bellevue, landed on the third team in Class 1A. Wedeking fronted the Comets in scoring (21.9), rebounds (6.5), assists (4) and steals (2.4) per contest. He was 15th in 1A in both total points (503) and points per game (21.9). Wedeking finished his three-year varsity career with 938 points.
Maquoketa Valley senior Avery Holtz joined Wedeking on the 1A third team. Holtz paced the Wildcats with 17.1 points, 4 assists and 2.6 steals on average and reached the 1,000-point benchmark this year. In four varsity seasons, he scored 1,100 career points.
University of Iowa four-star recruit, Pryce Sandfordt, of Waukee Northwest received the state’s top honor as Mr. Basketball. Sandfort ranked first in 4A with a scoring average of 25.2 points, and first in total points with 648. He also was the top rebounder in 4A, averaging 11 per contest. Waukee Northwest was the 4A state runner-up after falling to West Des Moines Valley in the championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.