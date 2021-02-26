EPWORTH, Iowa — When Western Dubuque brought the tempo in the second half, there was nothing Waverly-Shell Rock could do to slow it down.
And the Bobcats are aiming to keep that energy rolling into Monday in hopes of clinching their first Iowa state tournament berth in nine years.
Following a grinding first half that was more to the Go-Hawks’ liking, No. 7-ranked WD picked up the pace and blitzed to a 58-37 runaway victory on Thursday night in a Class 3A Substate 3 semifinal at Western Dubuque High School.
“We just knew we needed to bring out the energy,” said WD’s Dylan Johnson, who scored eight of his game-high 18 points in the momentum-shifting third quarter. “We got them in the press and made them get into our game. We had each other’s backs as a team.”
Garrett Baumhover scored 14 points and Carson Schute added eight as the Bobcats (17-4) advanced to Monday’s substate final against Decorah (17-6). WD hopes to clinch the fourth state tournament berth in program history, and first since 2012.
“It’s going to take a whole team effort,” Baumhover said. “We’re going to have to grind in these next three days of practice and come out and play our type of ball on Monday.”
The game featured eight lead changes in the first half as the Go-Hawks (12-11) took a 21-17 lead in the opening minute of the third quarter, but it was all Bobcats for the remaining 15 minutes. A crucial 15-0 run behind hot shooting and full-court pressure turned the tide in favor of the Bobcats, who ultimately won the second half in a blowout, 41-18, to pull away.
“We just had to play at our tempo,” Bobcats coach Wayne Cusick said. “We were playing too slow and letting them be too deliberate. We got into that press to see if we could turn them over a little bit, and it just got us going. We have to play fast. We’re not a slow, pound-it type of team. Once we picked it up that got us more confident.”
The defenses won throughout the first half, as the teams traded the lead and were tied, 10-10, at the end of the first quarter. An even slower, very timely offensive pace from the Go-Hawks led to a 7-0 run in the second, holding WD to 3-for-11 shooting in the period to take a 19-17 lead into the locker room.
“We were kind of standing around too much and not looking to score,” Johnson said. “That wasn’t going to help us.”
Andrew Oltmanns sparked the Bobcats with a steal and a layup, then his gritty and-1 drive gave WD the lead for good, 22-21, at the 6:02 mark of the third quarter. Nick Bryant canned a trey, then Johnson followed suit before a pretty finger roll by Baumhover. Johnson’s hook shot closed the 15-0 spurt for a 32-21 lead.
When the third came to a close with WD leading, 37-26, the Bobcats had scored 20 points in the frame on 8-for-13 shooting from the field to top their entire first-half total.
“It was about coming out and playing our pace of basketball,” said Baumhover, who helped the WD press create 15 turnovers. “First half we just slowed ourselves down to how they like to play the game. We brought the tempo and the energy and it just didn’t stop from there.”
It sure didn’t slow in the fourth quarter, as Baumhover scored six points and Johnson and Schute added five apiece as the Bobcats kept cruising. Schute’s putback made it a 52-32 advantage with just under 2½ minutes remaining as WD’s eyes turned to the final step before The Well.
“We’re feeling good,” Johnson said. “We’ve just got to go out there and finish business.”