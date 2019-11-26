When you complete the first undefeated season in program history and win a state championship, the honors are going to roll in.
Western Dubuque landed five players on the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A all-state teams released this morning. Senior quarterback Calvin Harris, senior running back Ben Bryant and senior defensive back Will Burds received first-team recognition for the Bobcats, while senior defensive lineman Dusty Wille landed on the second team and senior linebacker Carter Kluesner earned third team.
Dubuque Senior junior wide receiver Kendrick Watkins-Hogue received second team honors in 4A, and Rams teammate Jim Bonifas, a junior offensive lineman, made third team.
Also in 4A, Dubuque Hempstead junior defensive lineman Cayden Lovett earned second team recognition.
Edgewood-Colesburg junior defensive back Parker Rochford was named to the Class A first team, and Vikings teammate Spencer Staner, a junior wide receiver, made the second team.
Harris was captain of the 3A team, completing 66.5% of his passes (147-for-221) for 2,246 yards and 29 touchdown passes — breaking his own single-season record — to just two interceptions. He also rushed for 440 yards and 12 more touchdowns.
Bryant rushed for 950 yards and 15 touchdowns, averaging 7 yards per carry. He added 328 yards and three scores receiving.
While Burds received all-state honors at defensive back for 64 tackles, it’s really a nod to his production at wide receiver. He caught 52 passes for 1,021 yards and a program-record 17 touchdowns.
Wille had 35 tackles with two sacks and a fumble recovery for WD. Kluesner led the Bobcats with 69.5 tackles, two sacks, an interception and five fumble recoveries — returning one for a score.
Watkins-Hogue was a huge deep threat for Senior, catching 64 passes for 1,081 yards and nine touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per catch. Bonifas anchored a Rams offensive line that helped rack up 3,517 total yards this season.
Lovett led Hempstead’s defense with 44.5 tackles, 12 for loss, and three sacks. He also helped the offense roll up 3,240 total yards on the line.
Rochford made 36 tackles for the Ed-Co defense, but also intercepted seven passes and returned two for scores, along with recovering three fumbles. Staner caught 38 passes for 797 yards and five TDs for the Vikings.